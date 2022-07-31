How to replace your face with another person’s using only the mobile

Do you want to put your face on another body? Then take a look at this list of applications to replace your face with someone else’s from Android.

A smartphone it’s a very functional mobile device and capable of doing incredible things without having to move from one place to another.

Among them, the entertainment applications for Android stand out, of which we have a wide variety of options: TV programs, games, movies, radio and more.

One of the most popular is the possibility of replace your face with someone else’s using only the mobile, if you want to know how to do it, keep reading.

Best apps to put your face on another body from Android

Below you can see a list of apps to replace your face with someone else’s totally free. Its purpose is entertainment, since you will be able to edit the photographs and even make a real-time face swapping.

FaceApp – Face Editor

Face App is one of the best apps to put your face on another body. It has a series of very effective options, among them we have: how to change hair color, add a smile when the protagonist does not have it, young to old and, of course, the option of replace your face with someone else’s.

Their handling is extremely easyyou should only upload a picture or a selfie from your camera and choose the option that best suits your requirements.

Face Swap Booth – Face Changer

If you want to have fun with your family and friends, it’s time to try the app Face Swap Booth. With this application you can swap faces with the most popular celebrities of the moment.

The platform has the necessary tools to edit professionally photographs of 1 or 4 people. In addition, you can add a different face to each member and some special items such as stickers, texts, filters…, until the final result is achieved.

Snapchat

It is no secret to anyone that one of the applications with popular filters it is Snapchatin this app you can find filters of all kinds and every week you can find new options, of course, you can also put your face on someone else’s body in a simple way.

These filters are very varied, some are in real time, where it is necessary to have the camera of your mobileeither rear or front. However, to make use of each of them, it is necessary to be registered at Snapchat.

Swap Faces 2

Another of the ideal apps to hang out with your loved ones and available for Android is Swap Faces 2. The application has a wide variety of options to choose from, you can replace part of the face as ears, eyes, nose, mouth and even add extravagant hairstyles, tattoos and scars.

It has a special section for changing faces, which works by taking the face of one image and placing it on the body of another. Also, you can change the background of the original photoor just use the automatic change.

Face Swap – Photo Face Swap

If what you want is replace your face with someone else’s and get a professional finish, then face-swap is the ideal option for you. It has a very easy and minimalist interface where you only have to choose an image from your gallery and a photo to take the face and with the help of the button “swaps” The change will be made quickly.

In addition, this mobile application has strategic locations and other features that make it unique. Once you get good results, you can share your works on social media or just save the image to your gallery.

PortraitAI – Classic Portrait

With Portrait AI you will be able to surprise everyone with professional results. In this case, you will only have to choose one of the images from your gallery and change your face for one of its filters, among them are: chubby, goblin, anime, cubism, digital, futuristic, vampire, gorilla, elf, zombie, cartoon and more.

Something to keep in mind is that to get the most out of the application, you must use images with good quality and excellent lighting.

Reface: combine and change faces

reface recognized by many as one of the best apps to replace your face with someone else’s using only mobile. Its great popularity is due to the fact that face swapping is done with celebrities who belong to popular movies.

That is, you can be part of a scene from the movie Iron Man or Spiderman and even change your face with a famous artist like “The rock”.

But this is not all, since you can add life to your images through music or simply use the tracks available and make the person sing.

face blender

Lastly we have face blenderan application with the ability to mix 2 images and deliver a good result, usually quite funny.

Its interface is very comfortable to use and you can put your face on someone else’s body using your camera to take a picture or simply selecting an image from your gallery.

As you will see, with these mobile apps for replace your face with someone else’s you can spend many hours entertainment and fun. What are you waiting for to download them?