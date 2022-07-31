How many children does Vin Diesel have and with whom?

For Vin Dieselfamily is everything. It is even a value that has taken him to the big screen, according to Dominic Toretto, his main character in “Fast and Furious.” In his real life, his sons they are the most important.

The actor has been very active on social networks for a few years, although he also reserves a lot about his personal life. He and his girlfriend, the model Paloma Jiménez, have been together for more than a decade and have 3 children: Hania, Vincent and Paulinerecalling that the youngest is named after the late best friend and co-star, Paul Walker.

On his Instagram, Vin Diesel appears only every now and then with their children. However, he does do it much more with others in his family and the children of actors with whom he works in his films, including Meadow Walker, the daughter of his friend/brother Paul Walker, whom he considers one more.

Vin Diesel with his children and nephews.

One by one, the children of Vin Diesel

Hania “Similce” Riley Sinclair, goes by simply Similar and is the first daughter that Vin had. She was born on April 2, 2008, and according to him, Paloma gave birth to her when he was “filming Fast 4”:

“It was a long day, where Paul Walker and I were fighting each other in this scene. He came to my trailer at the end of the day and said, ‘Something is on your mind.’ I had a secret’” she recalled and added: “I was not telling anyone in the world that my daughter was about to be born” she finished by saying: “I will never forget what she told me. She said to me, ‘Vin, she walks into that hospital room and cuts the umbilical cord. It will be the best day of your life.’”

As a child, Hania made her debut as an actress appearing in the television series “Fast & Furious Spy Racers” in the years 2019 to 2020.

Vincent Sinclair He is the only son of the actor. He arrived on April 3, 2010 and was named after him as Vin’s actor. Like his older sister, he has acting aspirations and also made his acting debut in “Fast & Furious 9” as the younger version of Dominic Toretto’s character, his father.

Pauline Sinclair is the youngest: She arrived on March 16, 2015, shortly after Pauline’s birth. Vin revealed that she named him after her dear friend, Paul Walkerwho passed away in November 2013.

“There’s no other person I’m thinking about while I’m cutting this umbilical cord,” the actor shared on Today: “I knew he was there, and I felt like, you know, a way to keep his memory as part of mine…like part of my world.”

Vin Diesel He is a proud father and he constantly shows it. Did you imagine it like this?