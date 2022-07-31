How many children does Vin Diesel have and with whom?

For Vin Dieselfamily is everything. It is even a value that has taken him to the big screen, according to Dominic Toretto, his main character in “Fast and Furious.” In his real life, his sons they are the most important.

The actor has been very active on social networks for a few years, although he also reserves a lot about his personal life. He and his girlfriend, the model Paloma Jiménez, have been together for more than a decade and have 3 children: Hania, Vincent and Paulinerecalling that the youngest is named after the late best friend and co-star, Paul Walker.

