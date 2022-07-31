history, cast and premiere on Disney Plus — Conocedores.com

Without a doubt, he is one of the most recognized and iconic characters not only in stories but also in theaters. The first animated version of Pinocchio premiered in 1940 and was Disney’s second animated feature film after Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. How is the new Pinocchio movie?

An interesting fact is that the original version from the 1940s is considered one of the best Disney movies ever made and one of the most animated films, with a 100% positive rating on the specialized site Rotten Tomatoes.

The cast of the new Pinocchio movie

The cast includes Tom Hanks, who plays Gepetto, the carpenter who builds and cares for the protagonist of this story as if he were his own son. While Pinocchio is in charge of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket (who acts as Pinocchio’s guide and is like his “conscience”), Cynthia Erivo is The Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key is Honest John, Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull (a new character) and Luke Evans is The Coachman.

Pinocchio has the direction of Robert Zemeckis, winner of the Oscar Award, recognized for having been behind the camera in dozens of successful films such as The Polar Express, Back to the Future, Cast Away, Forrest Gump, Who Framed Roger Rabbit? and Contact, among others.

Premiere during Disney Plus Day 2022

The global celebration of Disney+Day will return on Thursday, September 8, 2022, the date on which Disney Plus will offer special experiences for fans and subscribers. In addition, it will premiere new content from its main brands, including the new Pinocchio movie with its live-action version.

In addition to Pinocchio, Disney+ will announce more releases from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic in the coming months. Disney+ Day will be held as part of D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, presented by Visa in Anaheim, California.