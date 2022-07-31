Here are 5 truly original and fashionable pairs …

This is the turn of socks, an item of clothing that is as neglected as it is super in vogue at the moment. Continue reading the article if you want to find out what are the 5 types of designer socks for a trendy look.

Generally, the sock is that garment to which he doesn’t take much care, let’s face it frankly. Between pierced, mismatched socks and those scattered in the maze of the drawers, there is literally to go crazy. Not to mention all those times when we have to go out in a hurry but we waste time desperately looking for a pair of intact socks so as not to look crazy! Or when during the first yoga class the instructor says to take off your shoes and, between a relaxing position and another, you look at your feet and see your big toe sticking out of that hole formed in the sock. Oh no, the embarrassment rises and you just want to sink. But stop everyone, the new fashion 2022 comes to the rescue as manna from heaven and marks the beginning of a new era: yes to the care of socks too! So, open the dressers and throw away all those pairs of worn, torn and mismatched footpegs because it’s time for innovation. The focus shifts from the sock to the sockthe new catchphrase 2022. This garment has had its revenge and comes out victorious from the fighting arena!

In fact, the new fashion involves the use of socks not only in winter but above all during the summer, regardless of the asphyxiating heat of the season. But who are we to contradict the new trends? So, socks on your feet and you go to conquer the hot asphalt but with definitely a trendy look!

The more they are colored, livelywith whimsical motifs And logos in plain sight and more like them. The request that is currently on the market is impressive And the brands they went out of their way to satisfy the fantasies of the most careful buyers to follow these new directions to the letter. Worn by many star but already anticipated by the beautiful Lady Dianathis new trend is making space between the ugly news of the seasons e Bella Hadid she doesn’t hesitate to show them off in perfect American girl collage style. It is necessary to make a final note: being the socks a garment that covers and protects the legit will be a trend that will continue at least until more winter seasonswhen wearing them it will be a real pleasure to shelter from the bitter cold.

The 5 coolest socks

1. Tie Dyed effect, Vans

This fantasy it’s a lot cool currently, both for t-shirts and sweatshirts and now the socks! The combo fantasy + logo in the foreground guarantees a perfectly fashionable look and, preferring colors such as brown, orange and purple, this model will also be perfect for autumn season.

2. Neutral color, Dior

Also perfect for the mana neutral color for socks it is absolutely essential! If initially this fashion was linked to brands in sports fieldlater, also on the catwalks Haute Couture socks made their appearance, worn by models Dior in a sparkling and cheerful way.

An extremely cool alternative are the socks medium length with lacesalways with muted shadeswhich hug the leg, gracefully decorating it.

3. Logos, Versace

As anticipated, a sock studded of logos it’s never a bad idea e Versace gave bread for the teeth to all those strongly passionate about this model. There is another challenge for you: try to pair them with heelsand you will be the queens of fashion!

4. Terry socks, Nike

Although they are training socks, terry socks they are among the most used ever, especially by males! Among the iconic star fans of terry socks there are Drake And Justin Bieberwith a comfy but sporty style.

5. Socks with motifs, Gallo

Being the socks strictly belonging to the summer fashion 2022how can one think of giving up shades gaudy? In perfect color with the bright, luminous and brilliant colors of the hot season, the socks must respect the dress code summer and, to do so, it’s a good idea to opt for fantasies like the linesor a pois. Glamorous touch, guaranteed!