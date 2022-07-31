Hepatitis sometimes goes unnoticed or until complications arrive: IMSS

Juarez City.- Prevention and early detection are key to combat Hepatitis, which is reported by the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) as the fifth cause of primary care, although sometimes it goes unnoticed or is detected when complications such as cirrhosis or liver cancer occur. .

Within the framework of World Hepatitis Day, Dr. Rosalba Moreno Alcántar, head of Gastroenterology at the IMSS, pointed out that with detection, in addition to early care, it is possible to prevent the progression of fibrosis, which is the loss of blood flow and of healthy liver tissue.

“The patient is evaluated so that if he even presents a suspicious nodule of cancer, propose some treatment, but the ideal is to prevent it from progressing to cirrhosis,” he said. The specialist specified that in the IMSS she provides treatment that can cure hepatitis.

He stated that the assistance is usually three months, where the patient is cured. “Previously, that is, about eight years ago this was not possible and they were treatments that were extremely expensive in relation to the fact that the patient did not take care of himself,” said the specialist.

He added that to define that someone has liver inflammation, or hepatitis, it is necessary to perform function tests, detect what is causing it: if the patient drinks, took any medication or has a virus; in the case of hepatitis C, a finger prick is given for analysis.

Moreno Alcántar said that this disease is the inflammation of the liver that causes its coating to stretch, which causes pain in those who suffer from it and can also cause yellowing of the eyes, hands and dark urine.

For this reason, he called for the population to become aware of the need for liver health. “It is important to emphasize the importance of fighting against hepatitis. I think that among all of us it is necessary that we contribute both prevention, education, before living these situations, ”he said.

He warned that there are different types: A, B, C, D, and E, although the route of entry into the body of each varies, as well as its form of detection and treatment. He specified that in the case of A and E, their way of entering the body is enterally; that is, what is ingested, while type B and C viruses enter through transmission, whether sexual, contact with fluids or through cuts.