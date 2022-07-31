Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, what is Rocket Raccoon’s past? | Cinema

Despite the myriad of new themed ads Marvelcomplete with a trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverour hearts were won over by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It was enough that James Gunn went up on stage to send a shiver down our spine. After all, the special of Christmas of the Guardians is coming at the end of the year and we expected to see a first teaser of this interesting project. THE Marvel Studios instead they preferred to go directly to the third film dedicated to the ramshackle space family, leaving us with our mouth watering waiting for a more substantial meal.

As already mentioned, one thing particularly struck us by the various descriptions arrived online and by the images leaked on Twitter: the first look at the “puppy” version of Rocket Raccoon. A passage that seems to herald a very important sequence for the beloved space raccoon.

But what are the comic book origins of Rocket? Because we are already drying our tears, at the very thought of seeing a particular scope storyline bring on Big screen? If you want to find out, you are in the right article. On the contrary, if you want to avoid any possible anticipation of the film due out in May 2023, we invite you to carefully consider whether to continue reading.

MIDDLE WORLD

In the past, a group of aliens transformed the largest planet in the Keystone dial in a gigantic laboratory. The aim: to study the mentally ill. To do this they built robots and entrusted patients to their care, experimenting among other things the pet therapy. However, following a financial crisis, the aliens decided to abandon the experiment and fled the planet, separating it from the rest of the galaxy through a force field.

The situation escalated further when a nearby star exploded, giving a sort of soul to the “domestic” robots. Robots who, first of all, rebelled against the directives given to them by the aliens and experimented on animals to give them motor and mental skills outside the norm. Little Rocket Raccoon, known at the time as 89P13underwent a myriad of cybernetic grafts that made him the cynical adventurer we have come to love in Guardians of the Galaxy. The androids then decided to move to the opposite side of the planet, transforming it halfway into a huge metal wasteland. For this reason, the planet took the name of Half-world.

THE BIBLE OF GEDEON

The augmented animals then remained guarding the sick, and Rocket assumed the role of head of security. To better do this work, the animals used the diary left by the doctors with all the details about the patients. This tome became known as Bible of Gideonattracting the attention of the mole Judson Jakes, intent on stealing the precious artifact. Fortunately, Rocket met Hulktransported to the planet by the Galaxy Masterand the two teamed up to try to stop the insane plan of Jakes. This result, however, was not achieved. The Hulk was sent home, while Rocket found himself having to choose between the book and his girlfriend’s life. Lyllaobviously choosing the latter.

These actions gave birth to the “War of Toys”a confrontation that led Rocket and his friends to free the patients, facing the snake known as Lord Dyvyne. At the end of the battle, the animals of Mezzomondo decided to get on Ship, a vehicle built by robots to travel through space, leaving humanoids to rule the planet. Then the adventures of the cute raccoon begin, which he soon crosses on his path Star-Lord and, above all, a Flora Colossi named Groot.

Based on the information we have been able to deduce from the descriptions of the few seconds of the teaser, it seems that in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 we will see the experiments undergone by Rocket on Halfworld. Whereas in the first film of Gunnwhen the Guardians are filed by the Nova Corps, you can read that among the friends of Rocket there is just Lylla, we would not be surprised to see the origins reported in this article transposed to the Big Screen. Maybe by replacing theHigh Evolutionary to the aliens who gave birth to the laboratory planet.

Following the synopsis of the film:

In the movie Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 the beloved group of outsiders seem a little different lately. Peter Quill, still strained by the loss of Gamora, must gather his team around him to defend the universe, as well as protect one of them. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be in theaters on May 23, 2023. In the cast, once again, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn. Will Poulter will be Adam Warlock.

