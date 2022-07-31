Gigi Hadid’s blue dress is chic

If you haven’t decided what to wear during your holidays but it’s time to pack your bags, you should be inspired by Gigi Hadid. During a vacation with her friend Lea McCarthy in Saint-Tropez, Gigi unveiled a long sky dress with cut-out details ideal for summer nights which joins the list of dream dresses along with the pink Barbie one by Hailey Bieber, the pastel yellow one by Chiara Ferragni and the animalier one by Elodie.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

On Sunday 24 July 2022 two (or rather, three) long braids were spotted in the Côte d’Azur. Ethereal and hypnotic in baby blue and total white, they were Gigi Hadid and Leah McCarty in Saint-Tropez. The friends, who in recent days had been spotted on a nearby yacht, spent the night between La Ponte and the Vieux Port, inspiring everyone with their holiday outfits, both chic and hypnotic – and what about the hairstyles!

Summer 2022 trends, the blue dress by Gigi Hadid is the cut-out dress of dreams

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The long dress worn by Gigi Hadid in Saint-Tropez is the blue dress we have been waiting for after discovering that baby blue is the color of summer (also) according to Kate Middleton. Knotted at the waist, the asymmetrical dress is a BEC + BRIDGE creation declined in a sky palette and characterized by thin straps, side drawstrings and cut-out details that fit perfectly into the Provencal scenario.

To complete the ensemble, Hadid chose ByFar shoes: it is a pair of two-tone sandals (nude / baby blue) with subtle heels and thin straps that are now sold out, but can be found on sites like Vestiaire Collective. In case you want to look for them, their name is Januarysandals January. The satchel bag is a Loro Piana cream clutch. Meanwhile, precious gold jewels illuminated the whole.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io