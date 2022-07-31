From Ramazzotti to Ferro, Celentano and Pausini: an avalanche of new albums is on the way

In the coming months, albums by big-caliber artists are coming, such as Eros Ramazzotti, Tiziano Ferro, Diodato, Renzo Rubino, Massimo Ranieri, Jovanotti, Biagio Antonacci, Adriano Celentano, Laura Pausini, Giorgia, Francesca Michielin, Elodie.

Eros Ramazzotti returns on September 16 with the new album “Battito infinito” of 12 unreleased tracks including the first single “Ama” in which the musician wanted Michelle Hunziker and her daughter Aurora to be next to him; the album arrives on the eve of the World Tour Première which will be an unmissable opportunity to listen to this new music that will go into the lineup along with the historical songs that have contributed to the artist’s success.

September 16 Anna Jencek comes with the album “Saffosonie” with some lyrics by Saffo, the rapper Claver Gold with the album “This is not a dog”, i Verdena with the eighth album of unreleased songs in his career “Volevo magic”. “Orlando: the forms of love” is the title of the new album of the Mutual aid bank with 15 unreleased tracks from 23 September, when “Illusion”, Edda’s sixth studio album, formerly Ritmo Tribale, is also released. September 30th Manuel Agnelli comes back with the album “Love your neighbor as yourself”. “Nuvole in fiore” is the unreleased track by Dardust, a new stage in his musical journey towards the next album; new discs by Alice, by Boosta and Franco Mussida.

New album on October 14 for Massimo Ranieri produced by Gino Vannelli with ten unreleased songs written by the best Italian authors and songwriters, including Pacifico, Giuliano Sangiorgi, Ivano Fossati, Pino Donaggio, a great surprise by Bruno Lauzi and “Lettera di là dal mare” presented at the Sanremo festival. November 11th Tiziano Ferro, who has just celebrated 20 years of career, will release with the new album “Il mondo è nostra”, three years after the last studio work “Accept miracles” and it will be the eighth album of unreleased tracks.

August 19 Demi Lovato back with the album “Holy fvck”, on August 26 the Muse with the album “Will of the peopl”, on September 2 Yungblud, on September 9 Robbie Williams with the album “XXV”, Ozzy Osbourne with “Patient number 9”, Blue with “Heart & amp; soul”, Megadeth on 2 September with “The sick, the dying and the dead!”, on 16 September the virtuoso of the piano Lang Lang with “The Disney book”, Marcus Mumford with “Self-titled”, September 23rd Mark Owen with “Land of dreams”, the 5 Seconds Of Summer with “5sos5”, the Editors with “EBM”. Early Christmas for i Backstreet Boys October 14th with “A very Backstreet Christmas”, acclaimed rockers Alter Bridge with “Pawns & amp; kings”, October 21st Simple Minds with “Direction of the heart”, A-Ha with “True North”, Jean-Michel Jarre with “Oxymore”, November 4th David Garrett with “Iconic”, and, again in autumn, they arrive Lous And The Yakuza.

Two and a half years after “The new era”, Jovanotti presents the innovative project “Disco del sole”, more than an album, preceded by the single “Il boom”, from the “Mediterraneo” collection with “I love you baby”, from the five tracks of “La primavera”, from “Oasi” with four unreleased tracks and the single “Sensibileestate”. Within the year also the unreleased album of Biagio Antonacci anticipated by the single “Seria”, Francesca Michielin with his new artistic phase in the unreleased album of about twenty songs, including the new “Bonsoir”, Gianni Togni comes with the new album recorded all in analog while Daniele Silvestri he’s hard at work on new stories and new songs. Of Adriano Celentano the new album of mastery is coming as only he can do, always against the tide, in conjunction with the return to the small screen with a program with the provisional title “Il conductatore”.

In September Diodato is awaited with the new album after the consecration in 2020 when he won the Sanremo festival with “Make noise”, the Mia Martini critics award, the Radio Tv and Web Press Room award and the Lunezia Award, the David di Donatello award as best original song for the song “What a wonderful life” from the film “La dea fortuna” by Ferzan Ozpetek, both contained in the album “What a wonderful life”. Always in September Patty Pravo returns with a new album, Ron with an unreleased album for his 50-year career, Enzo Avitabile with the new album containing “My facts” with Biagio Antonacci, the new project “Euphonia suite” by Eugenio Finardi. After extending his embrace to fans from the sea with “Porto Rubino”, Renzo Rubino has ready his new record project “Toys Marevigliosi”, out next October, a disc of fairy tales.

Laura Pausini is expected with an unreleased album after conducting the European Song Contest, the Golden Globe victory for the best original song “I do”, and the first time in the Amazon Original film that revolves around her and her extraordinary story. More than three years after the album “Pop heart” Giorgia is waiting for an album of unreleased songs that is now ready; last year the singer filmed “I’m not a lady” by Loredana Bertè in an original version exclusively for “I love my radio”. In Elodie’s new album there are also songs written by Elisa, Mahmood, Marracash, Dardust. The international repertoire is also rich: August 5th arrives Eminem with his second greatest hits “Curtain call 2”, and Calvin Harris with “Funk wav bounces vol.

