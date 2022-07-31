From Matt Damon to Maxi Iglesias: These are some of the celebrities that you can find this summer in Alicante

That Alicante has many places that are authentic jewels, not only those of us who live here know, but also celebrities. More and more celebrities and influencers decide to bet on the Alicante coast in its summer season, and this summer has been no different. This week Matt Damon himself was walking the streets of Jávea.

From Paula Echevarría, Javier Cámara or Dulceida herself, the magical landscape of Alicante catches everyone who wants to disconnect from day to day and fully enjoy a good vacation.

Maxi Churches in Calpe

Maxi Iglesias was wearing a swimsuit in the calp beachesand did not miss the opportunity to show off views and flattering on their social networks.

This publication, which has 33 thousand likes and many comments, is full of comments from people who They recognized the place and many others who ask where it is.

In addition to this photograph, the actor who rose to fame for his role in the television series Physics or Chemistry also uploaded a video that collects moments in the city of Alicante.





Adara Molinero and her son Martín at Playa del Moncayo

Adara Molinero, contestant on Big Brother and winner of GH Vip 7 is going through one of her best moments, as she is building the house of her dreams together with her editing partner, Rodrigo Fuertes. The influencer has been this month in the Moncayo beach in Alicante with the son he has in common with his ex-partner, Hugo Sierra, winner of Big Brother Revolution. She and Martín were enjoying the waters of Alicante on a very special day that she decided to share on her Instagram profile with these words: “Seeing him enjoy gives me life”, referring to her son who turned three years old last month of february.

Lidia Bedman in the Port of Alicante

It is not the first time that we see the Abascal family walking through the south of the Valencian Community. The wife of the president of Vox decided to come and spend a few days in the capital with her children, Jimena and Santiago. In addition, she decided to show all her followers where she was through a publication where the port was seen in which she said: “Enjoying the sunset in Alicante”.

Marta Lozano in Jávea

Marta Lozano is also in love with Jávea, the Valencian influencer posed mounted on a boat after returning to Jávea after enjoying a dreamlike honeymoon in Bora Bora.

Matt Damon has been to Alicante on numerous occasions, since his brother-in-law Xuan Bozán lives here. This week he was with his wife, Luciana Barroso, who walked on a yacht through the waters of Portet.