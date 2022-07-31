From Katy Perry to Cameron Diaz, they have been the famous BRIDES of Jared Leto | PHOTOS

A new summer love is in sight, because recently with the photos that he uploaded Belinda to his Instagram next to Jared LetoRumors indicate that the Mexican pop princess could become the new girlfriend and owner of the actor’s heart. This because they are on vacation together in Italy. If so, Beli would join the famous what have been girlfriends from the founder of 30 Seconds to Mars; he knows some of his girlfriends in Photos.

Cameron Diaz was one of the girlfriends more stable than it had Jared LetoWell, their relationship lasted several years and they even got engaged, however, both actors decided to end their relationship in 2003. The reason for this break was not disclosed, what is that their fans said that the end of the courtship was due to Jared Leto’s insecurities.

to the list of famous girlfriends of Jared Leto Paris Hilton is added, the socialite enchanted the heart of the actor and singer back in 2008 during the 2008 Sundance Film Festival. Although these two had a passing romance, they were seen kissing and sharing their love on several occasions. love.

Scarlett Johansson was one of the girlfriends more quarrelsome than Jared LetoThis due to the age difference which was 13 years, some media said that he did not like the actress so much. This courtship that took place in 2004 lasted just over a year, however, eight years later they were seen again together holding hands.

During the filming of the movie ‘Chapter 27’, Lindsay Lohan and Jared Leto They shared a camera together, but in addition to being co-workers, their relationship crossed professional boundaries and both fell into the web of love. A couple of years later, Lohan stated that they did date for a few years.

One of the girlfriends best known of Jared Leto it was Katy Perrythe singer was related to the actor during 2014, however, in that same year the press related him to other famous like Miley Cyrus and Lupita Nyong’o. After this relationship, Katy was romantically linked with Orlando Bloom, her current partner since 2016.