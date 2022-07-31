from Crowe to Brunetta, here are the men involved

Making fun of someone for their physical appearance is not just about women: here are all the men who have ended up in the crosshairs of haters

In recent times, above all, the phenomenon of body shaming is spreading: it is the bad habit of mocking someone for their physical appearance. The favorite victims, at first, were the female startargeted for the cellulite or for some extra pound. Very often, especially on social media, offensive, sarcastic, poisonous and nasty comments arrive to those who show a body that is not perfectly ‘in line’ with the canonical parameters imposed by society.

It is certainly a very delicate issue, which is talked about a lot especially to give strength to those who have a weaker character and who struggle to accept their bodies, first of all by safeguarding children from such serious attitudes. In recent times, even the male vip have had to deal with this phenomenon, that’s specifically who ended up in the crosshairs of the haters.

The criticisms did not spare either ‘Gladiator‘ for excellence Russell Crowe: the actor was mocked for his softer appearance than when he shot the famous film in 2000; many fans immediately took up his defense but he chose not to intervene, certainly giving a demonstration of superiority over the ‘little’ haters. The minister Renato Brunetta he was the victim of body shaming, in this case because of his height, and he addressed the issue on TV, not hiding his suffering.

Besides them, numerous other famous people have also complained about this treatment: from Leonardo Dicaprio to Vin Dieselby the model and actor Jason Momoa to Ben Affleckpassing through Jonah Hill And Richard Madden (‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Bodyguard’). Too fat, too thin, short or tall: each of them has suffered unfair criticism, demonstrating that this bad habit of insulting, instead of ceasing, has also affected men.