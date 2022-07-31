Free Fire uses Fortnite skins without permission in its latest trailer

The waters are in turmoil in the world of battle royale, and that is free fire has used without permission several skins of Fortnite in one of his last official videos. In other words: the creators of this game have shamelessly stolen characters from the popular Epic Games video game for one of their trailers. Just below we tell you what has happened:

Free Fire steals Fortnite skins for a video

At around 9:00 p.m. CEST on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, the video titled FF Co-Lab Contest: Light up the map | Garena Free Fire LATAM. UPDATE: those responsible for the video have made it private.

This is a Free Fire design contest in which participants can win various prizes. So far so good, right? Watch the video again. Specifically, in the second 1:01. In the we can see several Fortnite skins like Luxury and Ruby.

Luxury and Ruby from Fortnite appear in this Free Fire trailer

Just below you can see what these two Fortnite skins look like: there is no room for doubt; They are.

Ruby (left) and Luxury (right), two of the most popular skins in Fortnite

Of course, the memes have not been long in coming; in the comments of the video itself we see jokes as delirious as “they have given them a pumpazo (shotgun) of 200 in Fortnite and they have been sent to Free Fire”. We understand that Epic Games is within its right to take legal action, so we will be aware of any news that may be in this regard as it is a developing story.

Sources: YouTube/Garena Free Fire LATAM, Fortnite Battle Royale