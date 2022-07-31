Fran Perea: “To warm up I listen to a lot of music. But Jorge Drexler always turns me on”

next 2023 The Serranos -one of the most watched series in the history of Spanish television- turns 20 and, with it, one of its protagonists celebrates two decades in music. Is about Fran Perea (43) who, with the aim of thanking the loyalty of his fans, will launch a compilation album of his first jobs. “We are starting. I have taken I will think of you with Ana Guerra and this weekend it comes out Count on mewith Bely Basarte.

Victor Elijah [su hermano Guille en la serie] he’s involved and he’s doing a great job. Also, we will tour next year. I’m telling you because a lot of people ask me. I think he’s going to be very nice, “explains the artist from Malaga to LOC, minutes before facing The thermometer. Our summer quiz that has made more than one celebrity sweat… Above all, Fran Perea.

cold

What makes you cold? How hot it is, climate change. What makes you yawn? The news, lately. When do you need a cold shower? Now a lot. These days have been terrifying. Who is the coolest person you have ever met? I have shot a film with Carlos Santos and Pablo Chiapella and they are among the freshest people I know, in the sense that they refresh your life. What garment do you find anti-lust? I don’t really like hats. What is the worst attack against masculine and feminine aesthetics? I think that everyone finds this horrible: flip-flops with socks. What’s the most ridiculous date you’ve ever been on? Once they booked me for a concert in a hotel in Marbella and I think they were laundering money, because nobody went… They put me and the band in a five-star hotel, super luxury, and nobody showed up, it was very suspicious. What is the compliment with which you have felt the coldest? I find it very funny when someone comes to see me at a concert or a theater performance and you expect them to say “congratulations!”, but they say “well, how are you?”. What makes you cry like a little child? I think the last thing that made me cry like this was the movie Coconut. Your weirdest habit? I am quite simple. I have no eccentricity. If you weren’t an artist, what would you be? Biologist or veterinarian.

tempered

What makes you lose your temper? It makes me nervous, very nervous, people who don’t turn on their turn signals. I don’t understand. And what makes your temperature rise? Generous and funny people. From your own experience, could you tell me why fans find celebrities sexy? [Se ríe] I don’t know, I guess it’s because of the unattainable idealism thing. Turbo swimsuit for men: yes or no? The packmark? I’m not interested! Are you a fan of comprehensive hair removal? In himself and in others. I have never waxed. Unless they ask me for a role and pay me a lot, I don’t see it. Do you sleep in pajamas or as God brought you into the world? These days, completely naked. Usually naked, but with a shirt… And let things go their way. With what flavor would you mix a festive erotic moment? With a what?! Oh, his own. That is the best. What is your biggest temptation? Can it be a temptation to travel? But for leisure! What music do you listen to to warm up? A lot. But Jorge Drexler always turns me on. And what song helps you lower that temperature? I am quite eclectic, I like everything. As long as it doesn’t have terrifying macho lyrics, none lowers my temperature. What things agitate you? My life. I do a lot of things and I’m too hectic. Who is your erotic myth? Natalie Portmann. Would you fall in love or have an affair with a person with an ideology contrary to yours? Yes, why not? Who is the most handsome man in Spain? Do you envy him? Jon Kortajarena. It’s just that he’s a bastard, he’s gorgeous. But I don’t envy him.

hot

When does he suffocate? I am very shy and talking about myself makes me blush a lot. I sweat a lot. What part of another person’s body do you notice? Almost always the look. The best kiss you’ve ever given? I don’t know. But a kiss that stayed with me forever, because it makes me very envious, is that of Elsa Pataky and Asier Etxeandia. Do you think about any of your exes? Yes, I think a lot, but that doesn’t mean I miss them. If it’s over, I mean, it would be for a reason. If you were Michelangelo and needed to sculpt a human body, who would you choose as your model? Antonio Banderas, my countryman. What is the most indecent proposal you have received? Phew! They send me many things through social networks. Nude photos make me quite nervous. I don’t know how someone has the head to send that through a social network. It drives me pretty crazy. What is the episode of your life that you are most embarrassed to tell? When I had to do animations on the coast, in Marbella, in a disco and such. But I’m over it now. When does size matter? When the rest is missing. With which famous Spaniard would you like to get involved in a fiction? Host! I don’t know… I wouldn’t mind doing it again with one of the people with whom I’ve had a love story on screen. For example, with Macarena García I wouldn’t mind repeating. Would you have a thing with a fan? Phew! It would cost me a lot. What is the best trick to not fall into boredom in sex? Practice it. What is the sense you use the most to get into a situation? The view, first. Does a good night end…? A good night should end in a fun way, with lots of laughter. What’s better than an orgasm? Two.