Fortnite, Fall Guys and Rocket League celebrate wrestling

The fever for wrestling is something that has been dormant for a long time in North America, and one of the companies in charge of bringing that heat to the public is the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.). One of their premium events is the summer slam which is celebrated every summer in the northern hemisphere. In it, great celebrities from the stands gather to give the best show.

Fortnite SummerSlam

The 16-time WWE Champion, John Cena arrives at the famous Battle Royale. His outfit will be available in the store and comes with the wrestling legend’s signature jean shorts and “Never Give Up” t-shirt. It will have two variants: style of John Cena entrance and style of John Cena’s ringin which Cena takes off his shirt so that everyone knows that “The. Champion. Is. Here”.

image.png 16-time WWE Champion John Cena is coming to Fortnite.

In addition, accessories such as the backpack can be acquired and worn on the battlefield. WWE Championship and the beak Five Digit Slapper. Nor could the gesture with which to celebrate the victories be missing, so U Can’t C Me It will allow you to interact with rivals and teammates. But even if it says otherwise, better avoid using it when hiding.

Rocket League SummerSlam

In the case of the giant video game that mixes two great passions such as soccer and cars, it will also have its celebrities in skins. One of them is the six-time world champion and current WWE universal champion, Roman Reignswhich will be honored with the decal: WWE Roman Reigns which is labeled “Head of the Table”. While the other is named John Cena, who will also turn into cars and roar their engines on the pitch. your decal WWE John Cena it says “U Can’t C Me”, even though it’s really big, shiny and has stars… Kind of hard to miss.

image.png Roman Reigns and John Cena decals arrive at Rocket League.

Fall Guys SummerSlam

Claim the crown in Fall Guys as Undertaker, Xavier Woods, or Asuka. In the case of the bean race, they will bring three sets of costumes representing wrestling superstars. These awesome skins can be earned in the in-game store starting July 28 using premium currency.