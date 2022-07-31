Fast and Furious 10, a photo of Brie Larson on the set

Brie Larson as we know is in the rich cast of Fast & Furious 10, and wanted to share with her fans a photo from the set of the new film with Vin Diesel aka Dominic Toretto.

If you are famous and suggest a Vin Diesel that you adore the Fast & Furious sagahe will try to put you in the cast: it had already happened to Helen Mirren and it recently happened to Brie Larsonalias Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel. Just Brie has recently shared one photo from the set of Fast & Furious 10first act of a grand finale to Dominic Toretto’s adventures on four wheels.

Brie Larson, a break on the set of Fast & Furious 10

Coming soon in The Marvels (July 2023), where it will be again Carol Danvers alias Captain Marvel, Brie Larson is busy these days on the set of Fast Xalso known as Fast & Furious 10, in an as yet undefined role. On the other hand it will not have been easy to find a place for her too, because around the Dominic Toretto / Vin Diesel will rotate among others Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang And Ludacris, just to name a few. Brie’s bravado does not seem to have stopped even in the face of the sudden change of director suffered by the film, passed from the reins of Justin Lin to those of Louis Leterrier during construction. In the message Larson writes: “When the production assistant asks you if you need more tea during rehearsals.”