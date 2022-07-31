Elvis, among the best of cinema this year, by María Cristina Rosas

Of the good stuff, a little. Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann has directed six films from 1992 to date. They are only 20 years of career, but enough to place him as one of the great filmmakers. His debut as a director occurred precisely in 1992 with “Strictly Ballroom”, followed, in 1996 by “Romeo and Juliet” and in 2001 by his hitherto most successful production, “Moulin Rouge!” It took seven years for him to present “Australia.” Then, in 2013, he made his most lucrative production, “The Great Gatsby.” And now, in 2022, he returns with the lavish, delirious and exhausting “Elvis” where Austin Butler stands as a welcome revelation by embodying the king of rock, while Tom Hanks characterizes the sinister representative of the iconic singer, General Tom Parker.

Luhrmann’s cinema is visually stunning. Combine the classic, the traditional with the modern. It is very baroque and recreates shows on shows. He is also a director who brings Hollywood to Australia and vice versa. The visual techniques of his productions superimpose scenes that do not unfold chronologically. There are narrative jumps and jumps that make his work fascinating but, certainly, overwhelming and ends up leaving the viewer exhausted. Before becoming a film director, Luhrmann was an actor and theater director, which gives him invaluable experience for the complex mise-en-scènes that he has given us in these fifteen years.

Luhrmann’s Elvis is very different from the Elvis of the miniseries directed by James Steven Sadwith and which was broadcast on CBS in 2005. Said miniseries in which the king of rock is masterfully embodied by Jonathan Rhys Meyers -who won the balloon gold for his portrayal – is limited to the pre-Las Vegas run of the iconic character. The narrative is linear, without shocks. The villain in this case falls on the person of Randy Quaid, as Colonel Parker.

In contrast, Luhrmann’s Elvis, with Austin Butler blazing with energy for nearly three hours, traces the Tupelo, Mississippi, native’s early career to his death in Memphis, Tennessee, at the age of 42. The film grabs the viewer from the start. With those narrative jumps that characterize Luhrmann and various melodies of the king of rock that are not placed chronologically but accompany yesterday, the present and the end of Elvis’s life, he tells the story of the protagonist from the co-protagonist, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks, who is rare to see as a villain, but does it beautifully). Today it is known that the Colonel was not such or that he was called that. He was an undocumented immigrant of Dutch origin and his real name was Andreas Cornelis van Kujik. He is an eccentric, opportunistic character who will represent Elvis Presley throughout his career.

Colonel Parker managed Elvis’s career, getting him contracts with the RCA label as well as to make movies in Hollywood. He also took him to Las Vegas, where Elvis cemented his career and forced locals and strangers to go to the city of sin to witness “the greatest show on earth.” It is clear that Colonel Parker is in no way the Brian Epstein of The Beatles, nor the Stig Anderson of ABBA. Epstein received between 10 and 25 percent of the Beatles’ profits, depending on how much the band sold. Of course, it is known that he gave up rights to market the image of the legendary band from Liverpool for up to 90 percent, which was excessive.

Stig Anderson wasn’t much of a better representative. Co-author of some of ABBA’s greatest hits, he was their manager of contracts as well as of the investments and funds of the Polar Music studio. In the mid 80’s, when ABBA had disbanded -it was never official since last year they returned in the form of avatars-, it was known that there was a lot of money generated by the group but that it did not appear. Thus, three of the four (former) members of ABBA -Benny, Björn and Agnetha- took Anderson to court and in 1991 a settlement was reached between the parties for an undisclosed sum.

What is certain is that, in contrast to Epstein and Anderson, Colonel Parker was extremely abusive. He retained 50 percent of Elvis Presley’s profits and the merchandising rights to his likeness. In those days, Priscilla, wife of the king of rock, commented that Elvis was not very interested in taking care of his finances or looking for another representative because he considered that Parker worked hard to get him contracts and that it was okay for him to take half of his earnings. .

In any case, and to the surprise of the viewers, in Luhrmann’s film, Colonel Parker postulates that he did not kill Elvis – through the exploitation and pressure he put on him, even preventing Presley from taking his show around the world and insisting that he set his base of operations at the International Hotel in Las Vegas. No. Parker says that Elvis’s death was for love, for the public’s love of him. This statement makes sense when you look at how Elvis rose to stardom.

A member of a nuclear family, he was born in 1935, when the Great Depression was making its effects felt throughout the United States. Elvis would have had a twin, Jesse, but he died in the womb. Elvis’s mother lived tormented by that loss and she will overprotect Elvis. There are no more brothers or sisters. The family has a hard time. His father will go to prison for having committed a fraud and the young Elvis wants to contribute to a better life for his family.

Thus, after his father gave him a guitar, Elvis began to sing and make his first recordings at Sun Records, the local label. One of his public presentations witnessed by Colonel Parker leads him to decide to offer his services as his representative. Thus, the contract with RCA will arrive but rock, in a racist and polarized society, was not accepted by various sectors. Nor was it pleasing that this young white man sang “black music” as politicians and conservative organizations judged. Elvis defied segregationism and that was almost a sin. Less acceptable was the pelvic movement (“Elvis the pelvis”) that he performed when interpreting his songs and that drove his audiences crazy.

Faced with the possibility of going to prison, Elvis is convinced by Colonel Parker that he should go to Europe to serve in the armed forces for two years. Elvis’s mother, saddened by the estrangement of her son, who will now go to Germany, dies. In Germany, Elvis meets Priscilla with whom he will later marry.

Upon his return, Elvis does not achieve the film success he wanted. Nor do his songs reach the new generations, who are hooked on The Beatles, the Rolling Stones and other entertainment offerings. It is with a TV special in 1968 – the year in which his first and only daughter, Lisa Marie, is born – that he returns to the taste of the audience and resumes her successful career.

In 1972 Elvis and Priscila separated, which marked the beginning of the debacle of the king of rock. Although he had a huge success in Las Vegas and fulfilled the recording of material with RCA, his health deteriorated rapidly due to the consumption of narcotics added to his excess weight. Elvis passed away on August 16, 1977 at the age of 42.

Luhrmann in his dazzling biopic shows an Elvis who went from marginalization to stardom very quickly. He agreed to all the luxuries he wanted but squandered much of his earnings. Gambling and gambling addict Colonel Parker vowed to keep Elvis in Las Vegas against the singer’s wishes to do other things. Here, of course, it can be argued that Elvis was an adult and should have been able to set limits to his representative or find another. There are several times in the movie where he wants to break up with Colonel Parker, but ends up giving in.

Elvis, in Lurhmann’s narrative, is a young man who exemplifies the end of the nuclear family, the crisis of institutions, the loss of innocence and the rise of drug intake in a country that is the largest consumer on a planetary scale. . With a weak father who succumbs to the economic benefits of Elvis’s career, the king of rock is abandoned since he was born: by his twin his Jesse his; by his mother; by his parent; by Priscilla and all she has left is Colonel Parker. Yes, it’s true that he benefited from Elvis’s success, but Elvis doesn’t seem to have done much to change things. Perhaps that codependency between Elvis and Colonel Parker was the only thing left for the king of rock. That is why Elvis’ rise was so brilliant and his decline so grotesque.

It is a film that must be seen without fail. It’s possibly the best thing on the big screen right now and maybe in 2022. Warning: it’ll leave you exhausted.