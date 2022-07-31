Education, the main factor that stimulates formal ethical development • We must learn to listen to the patient, be tolerant and assess whether a solution improves the patient’s quality of life, said Irene Durante Montiel

• Ethics is not to find guilty, but solutions: Ana Barahona Echeverría





Between the ages of 20 and 30, he said, the individual develops problem-solving strategies that promote changes in their person and are useful in dealing with and solving moral-ethical conflicts. “Our students are right at this stage.”

The main factor that stimulates formal ethical development is education, particularly when the process leads the individual to face disagreements from a universal perspective, explained the expert before the coordinator of the University Seminary of History, Philosophy and Studies of Sciences and Medicine (SUHFECIM) and member of the UNAM Governing Board, Ana Barahona Echeverría.

During Montiel, he offered a conference on the subject in the cycle Ethical Reasoning in Medicine, organized in a hybrid way by the SUHFECIM and the FM.

In the auditorium Dr. Raoul Fournier Villada stated that in this context the degree of development and training is directly proportional to the number of years of formal education, especially at the higher level.

“The effectiveness of the training intention in ethics is achieved when the intention is directed to the recognition, attention and solution of ethical conflicts through activities that lead to processes of reflection and reasoning,” Mario Cruz Montoya, section chief, assured the moderator. academic in the Coordination of Basic Sciences of the FM.

Among the main dilemmas of doctors are the offenses against the autonomy of the patient; inexperience, rudeness or lack of sensitivity; problems related to the right to information; medical malpractice; professional irresponsibility and medical error, he emphasized.

The specialist defined virtuous reasoning as the ability of thought or intellectual process that we use to organize and structure ideas, which allow us to reach a conclusion in terms of medical ethics.

He recalled that decision-making in Medicine shows the legal and ethical responsibility of the professional, and considered that when caring for the patient, risks must be evaluated and the problem solved. “We must learn to listen to the patient, be tolerant and assess whether a medical solution improves the patient’s quality of life”.

In addressing a particular issue, the physician must first characterize the challenge, include medical perspectives, and base the determination accordingly. To identify the options, he recommended observing, seeking more information before deciding on an intervention and carrying out the treatment.

According to Durante Montiel, it is essential to weigh the consequences (if it improves the patient’s quality of life and health, or produces unwanted adverse effects), as well as establishing the impact of the resolution choices (if it solves the patient’s need and your family, if it is consistent with professional ethics and if it complies with the applicable institutional or legal regulatory framework).

Commenting on the conference, Barahona Echeverría stressed the importance of understanding that ethics is not to find guilty, but solutions.

“I think it is very important that medical students understand that the doctor has certain principles that he must follow: do no harm and be able to provide solutions based on medicine and ethics, since both components are essential,” he stressed.

And he concluded: The teaching of reasoning in this matter is imperative so that health professionals know how to make informed decisions.

