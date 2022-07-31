Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal star in The Machine, the new Hulu original series

Hulu ordered the production of the series Machine with showrunner Marco Ramirez (daredevil) to the head.

The series will be directed by Gabriel Ripstein (600 miles, a strange enemy), produced by Gerardo Gatica, Leandro Halperin and Adam Fishbach, and starring Gael García Bernal (And your mom too, Coco) and Diego Luna (And your mom too, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Bread and Circus, Andor), who will also be producers, through their company La Corriente del Golfo.

Searchlight Television will be the studio for this Spanish-language series, which will air on Disney’s DTC platforms in the US as a Hulu Original.

Machine follows the story of a boxer in the twilight of his career (Gael García Bernal) whose resourceful promoter (Diego Luna) gets him one last shot at a title. However, to get to that fight they must navigate against the designs of a powerful and dark organization.

“We are very proud to partner again with Searchlight Television for this new Hulu Original. Gael, Diego and Marco are great storytellers and we can’t wait to bring their creation to the public,” said Craig Erwich, President of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.

“It is a true honor to reunite Gael and Diego on screen with La Maquina; It’s wonderful to enjoy the friendship and chemistry between them,” said Searchlight presidents Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum. “And we’re thrilled to be working with Marco, whose unique voice and vision allow us to explore this world in a very original way.”

Paula Amor, general director of La Corriente del Golfo, shared: “We are very excited about La Maquina, it represents the most relevant project for the company so far and also, having Searchlight and Hulu as partners is invaluable.”

For his part, Kyzza Terrazas, director of development for La Corriente del Golfo and executive producer of the series, said: “We have been dreaming of finding a way for this project for many years and we are happy that it is becoming a reality.”

Ramirez is a writer and producer best known for his work on Daredevil, Orange is the New Black and his work The Royale. He is currently writing the script for the next project of transformers (title to be defined), from Paramount Pictures.

Ripstein, who will direct all episodes of the miniseries, is currently serving as writer, executive producer and director of the political thriller A Strange Enemy, a Prime Video series. With 600 mileshis directorial debut, won numerous awards, and with Michel Franco’s Chronic, he was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for Best Film.

García Bernal recently starred in Old by M. Night Shyamalan, in addition to having other film credits such as And your mom too, The Motorcycle Diaries Y Dog loves. He also starred in the series Mozart in the Jungle for Prime Video, for which he won a Golden Globe for Best Actor. He can currently be seen on Station Elevenfrom HBO Max, based on the acclaimed novel by Emily St. John Mandel, about a post-apocalyptic saga that tells stories of survivors of a devastating flu.

Moon will star Andor, from the Disney+ Star Wars series, and will lend his voice in the DC animated film League of Super Pets, from Warner Bros, opposite Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. In addition, he has acted in feature films And your mom too, Milk, and more recently in Wander Darkly, If Beale Street Could Talk, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Y The Book of Life. His television credits include creating and directing the series Everything will be fine, from Netflix; is executive producer and star of Bread and Circus, two-time Daytime Emmy Award-winning Prime Video series; In addition to being the protagonist of the first two seasons of Narcos: Mexico, from Netflix. She also voiced her in the animated series trollhunters, created by Guillermo del Toro for Netflix, winner of the Emmy Award.

UTA represents Marco Ramirez; Rand Holston Management, M88 and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman to Gabriel Ripstein; and WME to La Corriente del Golfo, founded by García Bernal and Luna in 2018.

Searchlight Television is a newly created division of Searchlight Pictures, which develops and produces series for streaming platforms, broadcast and pay television networks. His first production, The Dropout, along with 20th Television, has just been nominated for six Emmy Awards. This Hulu Original miniseries stars Amanda Seyfried and follows the true story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos. Searchlight Television is also producing, in association with 20th Television, Hulu’s next original show. History of the World, Part II, the long-awaited sequel to the Mel Brooks comedy classic.