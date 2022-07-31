‘DC League of Superpets’: Dwayne Johnson’s love for his puppies that will steal your heart

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is known for being one of the biggest and most successful Hollywood stars today, but don’t let his physical appearance fool you, one of his weaknesses is his pets, especially a French bulldog.

If you are not promoting DC League of Super Petsdisguises himself in front of thousands of the intimidating Black Adamthat’s how Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, one of the great stars of Hollywood in recent years, has recently stolen media attention. However, only true fans of the former WWE wrestler know that his heart can be as big as his biceps. Well, he spends his time sharing images of his dogs and even helps families adopt loins and thus change their lives. Make yourself comfortable because we are going to show you their pets.

hobbs

It is no coincidence that Dwayne Johnson has decided to name one of his dogs after his popular character in Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw. It is a nice black and white French bulldog that he adopted since 2015. To date, The Rock shares photos of his beloved pet accompanying him on his strenuous rounds of exercise as he prepares to Black Adam.

Brutus

The story of Brutos had an end. He is the brother of Hobbs whom he adopted in 2015, there are even images where he appears Dwayne Johnson accompanied by this loving pair of furry. However, shortly after the Red Alert actor shared on social networks that together with his wife, Lauren Hashian, They decided to end his suffering after his pet ate a fungus that rapidly damaged his body.. “We had to make the painful decision to end Brutus’ suffering by taking him off life support and sending his soul to pup heaven. […] He ate a mushroom while playing outside with his brother Hobbs, the mushroom turned out to have lethal toxicity and within hours it was rapidly destroying his liver and immune system to the point of no return. Beware of mushrooms in your gardens,” the actor wrote.