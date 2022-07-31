Cruz Azul analyzes another incorporation after difficult days after the departure of Giménez

The coach Diego Aguirre will meet with the board to determine if they need another reinforcement before the departure of ‘Chaquito’ and some injuries

Diego Aguirretechnical director of Blue Crossadmitted that they had difficult days with the departure of Santiago Gimenezin addition to the injuries of Alejandro Mayorga and Julio César Domínguez, for which he hopes to meet in the coming days with the board to analyze whether they will add another reinforcementindependently of Ramiro Funes Mori.

“We had a few difficult days with Santi leaving, which was something we didn’t expect. We had the information, but deep down we wanted him to stay and unfortunately, in our interest, he couldn’t stay. A very sensitive loss because he was a player totally unbalanced. Surely we will miss him a lot, beyond that we are happy with the possibility, “he declared.

Diego Aguirre in the victory of Cruz Azul against Necaxa. picture

“In soccer, every game is an opportunity for all the players. Iván (Morales) had the opportunity, he took advantage of it and scored an important goal, the winning goal. I’m happy with that goal because a player joins the team, then we’ll see the yields”.





2 Related

Aguirreaware that his team must improve, will meet this Sunday with Jaime Ordiales to define if they will add another reinforcement before the drop of Santiago Gimenez and the injuries of Alejandro Mayorga and Julio César Domínguez.

“It was all very fast, in these two or three days those situations happened, that Santi’s departure was confirmed, that Mayorga and ‘Cata’ were confirmed to be out. We spoke with Jaime about concentrating on this game, that the problems did not matter , that we had to give confidence to the players who were there and try to win the game. Tomorrow we agreed to meet to evaluate and analyze if we will make another incorporation, it is part of what we have to define, beyond the defender it is close to materializing”.

Query here all the news and results of Liga MX.

“We are worried that the games will pass and we will not be able to have the signings. I prefer to waste a little time and make sure that a good player comes and not the other way around. I imagine that the player will be working with us Monday or Tuesday, and maybe, for why not, with the possibility that he will play with us in the next game”, he concluded.