Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the stadium while Manchester are playing: it lasted 45 minutes

Cristiano Ronaldo played the first half in the friendly against Rayo Vallecano, and then immediately left the stadium, amidst the criticism of the web: “The king is gone”

Cristiano Ronaldo it is destined to always make people talk about itself, despite the fact that it is sometimes the first to resent it: after all, it is the destiny of the champions, always at the center of attention both for good and for bad. And so, the rule also applies to the Portuguese: when he does not show up, opening the way to inferences and suppositions of the market and when he does, judged on every single attitude of him. All this happened in the friendly match played by Manchester United against Rayo Vallecano which also represented the first summer official of Cr7 with the red devils shirt.

The performance was anything but exciting but it was known. He knew it himself, as did the United manager, ten Hag who could not expect anything else from a player who has joined his teammates very recently, skipping most of the summer training and with very little autonomy in his legs: “He is definitely not at the level of the current team, because he has skipped a lot of weeks – confirmed the former Ajax coach without controversy but with the right balance – So now Cristiano needs to play and he needs a lot of training. “

No criticism, just a technical observation that highlights the reality of the last few weeks. Cristiano Ronaldo did not follow the training program of the red devils and was the focus of speeches related to his future, for many far from Manchester United. Rumors that have seen him from time to time near Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Porto, with Jorges Mendes busy managing the traffic waiting to understand what moves to make.

Like that of bringing Cr7 back to Manchester, for a first direct confrontation with the management and the friendly expectation from all the fans, in which he took the field as he had announced himself, increasing his curiosity. And if the best Ronaldo was not seen on the pitch, who only lasted a while, replaced by ten Hag, it was what happened then that reopened the book of criticisms. United fans have in fact noticed – and immediately commented on social media – Ronaldo leave the field first and then the stadium, without even waiting for the final whistle. Immortalized by some shots and poisonous posts that have also made the verse to the words of the same Cr7: “The King is gone“.