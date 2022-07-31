Cristiano Ronaldo, first photo of the season with Manchester United: ‘Work in progress’

“ work in progress … “, work in progress. This is the caption of the first seasonal post of Cristiano Ronaldo with the shirt of Manchester United . The rumors of the transfer market on the Portuguese continue to be insistent, in the meantime, however, CR7, after having skipped the tour in Asia with the English club, is back to training with the Red Devils . Ronaldo posted a photo during a training session alongside four Manchester United youths: McMeill, Diallo, Savage and Mejbri .

CR7 misses Atletico, but explains: “Sunday game”

Ten Hag confirms: “CR7 on the pitch against Rayo Vallecano”

Meanwhile Cristiano Ronaldo did not take part in the friendly played on Saturday 30 July by Manchester United against Atletico Madrid at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway. The Portuguese forward was not even on the bench in the match finished 1-0 for the Spaniards (Joao Felix’s goal in the 86th minute on an assist from Morata). However, as anticipated on Instagram, CR7 will take part in the friendly match on Sunday 31 Julyat 5 pm, against Rayo Vallecano: “On Sunday the King plays“, commented Ronaldo under a post on one of his fan pages. This was also confirmed by the coach of the Red Devils, Erik Ten Hag: “Sunday will be the match, let’s see how much he will play“.