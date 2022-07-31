Coconut oil, the secret of the famous to take care of the skin

The dream of every woman, regardless of her age, is to have a perfect skin and free of imperfections, especially in the face area and that is why skincare routines and tools such as Gua Sha to massage the face have become very popular in recent years; however, they are not the only alternatives with which you can achieve a perfect complexion and seek well-being by only opting for natural alternatives, a trick that even celebrities put into practice.

Its about coconut oil, same that stands out for a long list of nutritional and beauty properties, of course, it is the latter that stand out the most and although probably the best known is the wonders it does in hair care, in the skin protection and hydration does not lag behind. In fact, this product is the great secret with which famous achieve glowing, hydrated, smooth and blemish-free skin in a matter of weeks.

How can coconut oil be used?

Although the best known ways to use the coconut oil it is for cooking or to make hair look more beautiful than ever, it also stands out for its multiple benefits in the world of beauty in which you can not only take advantage of it for a complexion of ten and free of imperfections, but also for take care of other parts of the body and then we will tell you everything you need to know.

Coconut oil has many ways to be used. (Photo: Pexels)

makeup remover

Many makeup lovers are always in search of the perfect makeup remover that leaves the skin free of any debris base or shadows; however, the search ends when the coconut oil appears, because it is enough to apply a little product on the whole face, give small massages and leave it to act for at least a minute; then you just have to take a cotton pad and remove the oil along with the makeup.

At the first attempt you will notice that it is enough to do it only once, as it is a very effective alternative. So in the end you just have to wash your face with warm water and soap, in addition to applying a moisturizer or other products to have a skincare routine. It is important to remember that when massaging the skin with a little coconut oil dead cells can be removed and a perfect image can be achieved, since It works like an exfoliant.

It should be noted that this beauty product also has antibiotic and antifungal properties with which you can prevent and combat the presence of infections, bacteria and fungi that affect the skin, such as acne, but it is always necessary to consult a professional. the health that gives a treatment and avoids complications. It is also known to help combat inflammation or burns, especially those caused by the sun.

When applying it, give small massages to promote exfoliation. (Photo: Pexels)

“Moisturizing lotion

It should be noted that this type of oil helps moisturize the skin and that is why it is the favorite of many celebrities to use it on the face until a perfect result is achieved with a smoother face, free of imperfections, hydrated and also protected against the sun’s rays and other factors such as the weather or pollution that promote premature aging.

That is why another alternative is to apply it to other parts of the body such as the hands and arms or legs, as it will help soften and give a more perfect appearance in a matter of days; however, it is important not to abuse it and apply it at most once a week and complement it with other beauty products the rest of the day.

Whether used as a cream or as a make-up remover, the skin receives its moisturizing properties and at the same time is nourished with Omegas, vitamins and antioxidantsthe latter are perfect for that moisturizing effect and rejuvenating, as they delay the aging process, helping the skin maintain its firmness, flexibility and smoothness without wrinkles appearing. On the other hand, the fatty acids present in the coconut oil They help the skin to recover the neutral Ph while fighting excess sebum and fat.

You can also apply it on the legs. (Photo: Pexels)

Lipstick

One of the most frequent problems among people is dry lipssomething that does not respect gender or age, that is why lip balms accompany us all the time, because they help the lips not to look dry or cracked or with skin.

Fortunately the coconut oil It is one of the perfect alternatives to show off impactful lips thanks to its moisturizing properties; The best part is that being edible does not represent health risks if it is ingested in small quantities after applying it.

Some famous that apply coconut oil organic in their skins are the model Gisele Bündchen, as well as figures such as Emma Stone, Mandy Moore and Gwyneth Paltrow, who in their own way carry out each of the aforementioned steps and we cannot deny that either as a make-up remover or as a moisturizing product for everything body and lips, so you can always resort to a hundred percent natural lip balm with many benefits.

Don’t forget to complement with other skin care products. (Photo: Pexels)

