“Clean” on Netflix: our review of the streaming premiere movie with Adrien Brody | CRITIQUE | Review | Reviews | SKIP-INTRO

Without the multi-million dollar budget that other films like “the gray man”, it has not been very difficult for “Clean”, a drama co-written and starring Adrian Brody, stay on top of Netflix trends for Peru. Directed by Paul Solet, this film hit US theaters last January and now, thanks to the multiplier power of the streaming platform with the largest number of subscribers worldwide, we have the opportunity to learn more about the work of whoever won the Oscar for Best Actor for “The Pianist”.

“Clean” (clean in Spanish) is the name of an ex-convict who, already working as a garbage collector, seeks to redeem himself from his dark past linked to crime. Our protagonist lives alone in Utica, a city belonging to the State of New York with all the characteristics of a suburb. There, in addition to working nights, he maintains contact with a very intimate circle of people: the owner of a pawn shop (which also sells weapons), a group of men looking to resocialize, the owner of a barbershop, but above all a teenager who reminds him of someone very important from his past.

The first thing that is evident when seeing the first sections of this film is its gloomy, dark character. Although it certainly does not occur entirely at night, the feeling of gloom haunts us permanently. This is mainly due to the profile that Clean presents, a melancholy, introverted guy, but capable of keeping many memories that do not allow him to fall asleep easily. To this detail should be added another that, in the global balance, could hardly be considered a success: the off-screen narration that, as a ‘voice of conscience’, reminds us that we all deserve a second chance to “be free”.

In Paul Solet’s film there are other details that remain well defined. There couldn’t have been a better place to make Clean’s (new) life difficult than Utica. We are facing a territory in which mafias fight each other with the consent (or complicity) of the authorities. Thus, here a second universe enters the story, that of the Russian drug trafficker Michael (Glenn Fleshler), his wife, and primarily his teenage son Mikey (Richie Merritt).

Scene from “Clean” with Adrien Brody / Netflix

In a city riddled with crime, Michael calls himself “the king.” He receives drugs camouflaged in fish and, when he discovers that some packages are missing, he does not hesitate to slaughter one of those responsible. He does it in the middle of the street because he feels powerful, supported by corrupt police officers, minions and also watched by his son, a young man who seems tired of living in the midst of a moral rot that, truth be told, the film portrays with success.

Without any light that allows him to think of a different future, our protagonist finds in a teenager named Dianda (Chandler DuPont) a kind of anchor to keep from sinking. Almost becoming her benefactor, he brings her her food, takes care of taking her to school and advises her to follow the path of good. But this is not at all the first time that the cinema tries to show us characters of obscure origin who, overnight, find a beneficiary of their renewed behavior. He passed, bridging the gap, in “The Justiciero”, a saga in which Denzel Washington takes care of first a young woman and then a music student to prevent her from being prostituted and taken down the criminal path, respectively.

Scene from “Clean” with Adrien Brody / Netflix

Brody isn’t Washington, and he’s probably not interested in looking a bit like himself. But in this film the development is undeniably close. A man who, apparently, seeks to lead a life of tranquility, ends up forced by circumstances to return to his past linked to harshness, blows and blood. Without neglecting each of the particularities of this film, at different times we feel close to other proposals such as “Gran Torino” and even “John Wick”.

Mentioned some strengths of the tape, it is appropriate to list its deficiencies. To the voiceover that, like a dull monologue at times, chases the protagonist in his search for freedom, absolutely predictable turns should be added. An example of the latter: as soon as Clean saves Dianda from a dangerous situation, everything turns into another ‘Blockbuster’ of bad guys chasing a ‘good guy’ who, in the midst of an incessant rain of blood everywhere and with flashbacks at times without justification, ends up losing any hint of psychological or dramatic depth.

Beyond all this, “Clean” guarantees a good opportunity to enjoy the talent of a dedicated actor like Brody, as well as extremely interesting contributions such as Richie Merritt (Mikey), a young man who rebels not to go after crime. but rather against him. Only this twist and the correct interpretation of it make the 90 minutes in front of the television worthwhile.

CLEAN / NETFLIX Synopsis: Clean, a garbage collector, tries to live a quiet life, away from his past. However, a local mobster intends to drag him back into the criminal life. Now, he must come to terms with his violent past in order to survive. Address: Paul Solet. Cast: Adrien Brody, Glenn Fleshler, Richie Merritt, Chandler DuPont, Michelle Wilson.

