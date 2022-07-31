Chris Pratt Talks Will Poulter as Adam Warlock

listen to this article listen to this article

In a recent interview, Chris Pratt talked a bit about his comeback as star lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3but he also wasted no time praising the work of Will Poulter What adam warlock.

Speaking for the first time about Poulter’s performance as Warlock, Pratt made sure to mention that he’s very proud of him and even praised Poulter’s charisma and dedication to the role. Pratt even went so far as to compare his own experience with Poulter’s, citing the transformation and discipline they both brought to their respective characters.

That guy has a lot of charisma. I am very proud of him. He did a great job. He is an amazing Adam Warlock. He looks amazing. He, as an actor, Will, completely so dedicated, he worked hard. He reminded me a bit of when I was chosen as Star-Lord. This kind of transformation was expected, the discipline around him, the enthusiasm to do it and the willingness of him to go. And look at it. He just did a great job.

The actor went on to talk about his relationship with Poulter, saying that he feels like a big brother. Pratt is confident that fans will love his character and reiterated that Poulter is very good.