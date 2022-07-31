Checo Pérez 5 points behind Charles Leclerc after a comeback in Hungary

Checo Pérez, who started P11, gradually climbed up positions and in the end ended up between the two Ferraris

Czech Perez defeated their ghosts in Hungaroring finishing in fifth position, a result flavored with personal triumph after a disastrous qualifying when starting in eleventh position and cutting to only five points the disadvantage against Charles Leclerc.

The man from Guadalajara had a great start to the race by advancing two positions, but in the fight he had to leave space for his partner Max Verstappen, Well, the Dutchman responded and overtook him in the first corners. Thus, the Mexican avoided an unnecessary fight and that he would not have a winner.

During the first few turns he struggled with Fernando Alonso, who tried to cover up Red Bullbut passing the main straight the Mexican won the rope and beat the Asturian.

Czech Perez caught up to Stephen Oconwho had a two-second lead and on the ninth lap began to show his mirrors to the Frenchman, who could do little under the pressure he received.

The Mexican trimmed a 3.5 deficit on sixth place with lando norris, who was overtaken by Verstappen. The same was emulated by Checo, who overtook the Briton on lap 13 with the DRS.

The Mexican Red Bull driver finished in fifth place at the Hungarian Grand Prix; Verstappen was first. AP

Czech Perez moved up to fourth place on lap 17 due to the pitting of Carlos Sainz Y Max Verstappen and three laps later the man from Guadalajara did the same to mount a medium tire, returning to the track in tenth position.

The man from Guadalajara placed eighth in two laps and rose to sixth place on lap 25, ahead of Lewis Hamilton, but the Mexican saw his rhythm established and could not cut the distance to the former world champion.

The movements in the pits began to take place between laps 38 – 40 causing Checo to be in fourth place, but he left his place to Max Verstappenwho had a new medium tire and had a better race pace.

Checo pitted on lap 43 and the Austrian team made the best stop of the season with a 2.1, returning to the track in sixth place, but 24 seconds behind their next opponent.

A strategy failure ferrari benefited Czech Perez. charles leclerc He rode hard compound and this caused his performance to drop and the team called the Monegasque to the pits. This caused the one from Jalisco to be in fifth position and Leclerc to come out in sixth place.

The last 10 laps Checo had an advantage of almost 5 seconds over Leclerc, who cut two seconds with six laps remaining in the race and pressured the man from Guadalajara to increase the pace with an older medium compound.

in the final turnl Czech Perez he had Leclerc less than 2 seconds behind and this distance was cut to 5 tenths, but despite the drama, Pérez stayed in fifth position and thus ended the season before the holidays with a salvageable fifth place and maintaining his third place in drivers championship.

2022 CONSTRUCTORS CHAMPIONSHIP