Camila Cabello wears strappy platforms and a cut out dress on trend

When it comes to your choices footwear, Camila Hair oscillates between the comfort and versatility that sneakers provide, and his desire to walk through the air. imposing platforms have accompanied their outfits recent to stick to the most predominant predilections on the catwalks. The strappy platforms they are his most recent bet, favoring that retro touch that is on the rise.

American singer, Camila Hairhas opted for the silhouette of these high heel shoes that our mothers used during the seventies and that today, renewed, are presented again as one of the most outstanding alternatives to give a distinctive touch to our styling that is subtle, but has the ability to make all the difference.

How to wear a cut-out dress with strappy platforms according to Camila Cabello?

2022 was announced as the year to shine again impact footwear, after a season in isolation in the predominant desire was to dress comfortably. The current most outstanding currents provide a very wide variety of options to reintegrate exciting alternatives that seal a style. Camila Hair shows us a way to incorporate this seal vintage with a couple of platform shoes that are striking and avant-garde, which he wore together with a cut out dress black and red, another of the great season trends.

Where have we seen the trending strappy platforms of 2022?

With a few centimeters more, the platform shoes they are the trend that the catwalk bets on from time to time to accompany the rest of the collection. It is curious to see how a type of footwear that has centuries of life actually has an absolute validity, but 2022 is once again another year in which it can be defined as one of the most powerful trends of spring summer.

This type of shoes invades a good bulk of the designers’ proposals and we have also seen them on celebrities such as Olivia Rodrigo in a longer version and in black, with a very high chunky heel and a front platform which helps to compensate for the distance so that it is much more comfortable to walk.