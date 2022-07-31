Camila Cabello in an incredible cut out dress by Cult Gaia

If there is a celebrity who is definitely not afraid of the cutout trendmust be Camila Hair. The artist with Cuban roots is guided by the sensual quadrant when it comes to showing the best of her style, especially when she wears a dress like the last one she wore for Instagram.

How to wear a black cut out dress in the style of Camila Cabello?

In the sequence published by the singer, Camila Cabellowore a satin lingerie cut garment with risky cut out details and even a bit of flossing (those thin strips that are also in trend and help emphasize the waistline when worn on dresses, tops, skirts, pants, and basically any piece).

The interpreter of Havana sports a Miami-based brand design, Cult Gaia. As the only ‘accessory’, she wore her long hair with a wet effect and golden nuances, a color that he only released a couple of months ago.

Where have we seen the trend of cut out dresses with hourglass effect?

A cut out dress like the one worn by Camila Cabello It might seem like a risky bet at first glance, however, for those who like to show a little more skin, it can be a very flattering garment, the reason? Just look at the catwalks where we have seen this kind of pieces positioning themselves as an absolute trend.