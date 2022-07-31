Britney will not testify about legal guardianship again

Los Angeles Court Judge Brenda Penny, who has supervised everything related to the legal guardianship of Britney Spears, determined that the singer will not have to testify again about her despite the investigation she is carrying out on her father for alleged financial abuse.

Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, explained that the star “is traumatized by what she lived through” during the almost 14 years of guardianship and, therefore, having to answer questions related to the case would do nothing but re-traumatize her.

Although Judge Penny put an end to the singer’s guardianship in the fall of last year, after a media process that lasted for months and in which Spears denounced being ‘exploited by her family’, the case now continues with the investigation of the accounts of her father, who oversaw the life of the singer.

At the hearing that led to Spears’ freedom, Rosengart assured that he was convinced that Britney’s father and a motley group of businessmen and lawyers took advantage of the legal guardianship to enrich themselves thanks to their success and to subject her to a tight control in which He did not have access to their accounts or the power to decide their projects.

Little Britney Spears with her parents.

According to the lawyer, Spears’ father, Jamie, could have fraudulently earned up to $6 million.

The case took a turn after The New York Times published a report with statements from three people who had worked for the artist and who stated that the father had placed microphones in Britney’s house, whose calls and messages were intercepted, including communications with your own attorney.

Apparently, the California Justice was completely unaware of these practices and therefore forced the father to deliver a declaration and all the documentation relevant to the guardianship before August 12.

They are also called to testify her former representative, Lou Taylor, and her partner Robin Greenhill, both suspected of signing juicy contracts against the will of the artist to enter more money.

For its part, the parent’s defense requested that Spears testify for the accusations made publicly against her client, something to which the judge finally did not agree.

EFE

Photos from Facebook @britneyspears