Britney Spears, secret duet in Beverly Hills with Elton John – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, JUL 28 – In all secrecy, Britney Spears is preparing to return to the scene: the pop princess has recorded with Elton John a duet of the legendary song “Tiny Dancer” which will be released in August with Universal Music.



According to Page Six, the “New York Post” gossip column, the recording of the single took place in a Beverly Hills studio. “It was an idea of ​​Elton, who is a huge fan of his,” said a source, according to whom the session was coordinated by record producer Andrew Watt who gave a christening album for Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Pearl. Jam and Ozzy Osbourne and won the 2021 Grammy for Producer of the Year.



Elton John wrote “Tiny Dancer” with Bernie Taupin in 1971, ten years before Britney was born. The pop star had announced a return to work after she was released from the legal guardianship to which her father Jamie had subjected her for 13 years in November. In mid-July Spears posted a video on Instagram in which she sings an updated version of her 1998 hit “… Baby One More Time” with the caption: “I haven’t shared my voice for a very long time, maybe too long.” (HANDLE).

