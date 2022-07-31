Brandon Moreno was crowned at Flyweight after defeating Kai Kara-France

It was a great night for the Mexican mixed martial arts fighter, Brandon Moreno Carrillowho again won the interim title of the division of Flyweight and his 20th victory, after defeating Kai Kara-France, in the edition of UFC Fight Night 277held in the American Airlines Center DallasTexas.

It is the second time that the born in Tijuana defeat to the New Zealander, this time, the number one flyweight, cut a streak of three victories that Kai had achieved in a row, after “The Assassin Baby”will culminate with the fight in the third round.

As soon as the fight started Kara France He went in search of Moreno, who knew how to keep his distance while analyzing him, later receiving an illegal kick that stopped the fight and returning, he tried to knock Kai down, who managed to escape.

For the second round, Moreno unleashed two left kicks that entered Kara France, tried a second and third time to shoot him down without success. A failed kick from Tijuana caused him to go to the ground, however, the number two of the rankinghe was unable to take advantage due to how quickly he got to his feet.

In the third round, Kai ended up opening Brandon Moreno’s right cheekbone, who was trying to perform a lever to the arm. Kara got involved in damaging the Mexican’s knee and at the last minute, ‘The Assassin Baby‘, released a kick to the abdomen that defeated the New Zealander and the Mexican went over him, to seal the fight.

With this victory, the 28-year-old Mexican once again won the right to face Deiveson Figueiredo and agreed to do it in December, this time in Brazil.

