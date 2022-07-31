Billie Eilish has the most relaxing songs to sleep
A study conducted by the company Mornings (specializing in sleep products) found that music can control blood pressure, heart health, and regulate various stress-related hormones. In addition, it was discovered that there are songs that can be so relaxing that it is better to avoid them when driving or being in the office, but which are excellent for falling asleep.
To find the right melodies, the researchers looked at 10 types of music genres, plus time signatures, scales, vocals, and even lyrics, and incredibly, songs by artists like Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Post Malone, Elton John, and Led Zeppelin came through. to the list.
Here we share the five best pop songs, hip hoprock and country that are on the list. The best of all is that you can build your play list to welcome Morpheus and rest like a baby.