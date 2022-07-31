Billie Eilish celebrates the first anniversary of Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish celebrates the success of “Happier than Ever” one year after its premiere. (Photo: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Happier than ever.

The 20-year-old took over Instagram on Saturday to share a message to fans. Speaking from her car, the seven-time Grammy winner took a moment to thank those who made her. Happier than ever – Your second album, which was released a year ago, was a huge success.

“I love you all so much and this past year has been amazing in so many ways, good and bad,” she said in a video posted to a previous Instagram Live. “I’m so thankful to all of you, and so thankful for the life that I have and the people that I know, for working with my brother and making this album together. It was such a wonderful process…really making the album feel like some of my favorite memories of my life. I had a great time. We laugh a lot and it’s very laxative.”

She added that she was “really thankful” that the album, which contains songs like “Male Fantasy” and “I Didn’t Change My Number”, was “out there”.

He added of their support, “I love you guys so much,” also calling her “more than” just his “fans.” “And I’m really grateful to you and I’m grateful for life and I’m grateful for the experiences and the bad things and the good things and it all gets us where we’re going or whatever so yeah I love you. much.”

The artist, who began after releasing the single “Ocean Eyes” on SoundCloud, ended her message by throwing a shout out to her brother and producer Finneas, who turned 25 on the album’s memorial day.

Eilish has a lot of love Happier than everwhich was nominated for seven Grammy Awards. “I love this album. This is my favorite thing I’ve ever done.”

earlier this month, Entitled «TV» and «Thirty». “TV” is particularly timely, containing lyrics such as: “The internet has become watching movie stars go to trial / As they overturn Roe v. Wade.”

As of now, Eilish has yet to announce any details about the upcoming third album.