Bill Russell, NBA and Celtics legend, dies

The NBA and world basketball is in mourning. This Sunday, July 31, it was announced that Bill Russell, legend of the Boston Celtics and maximum winner of the most important league on the planet with 11 titles, died at the age of 88 in his house.

The family was responsible for publicizing the news through a statement issued on the official Twitter account of the former player.

“Bill Russell, the greatest winner in American sports history, passed away peacefully this Sunday at the age of 88, with his wife Jeannin at his side. Details for his funeral service will be released soon,” reads the statement posted alongside a photograph of the Celtics legend.

Who was Bill Russell?

William ‘Bill’ Russell was born in Monroe, Louisiana on February 12, 1934. He was an American basketball player who played 13 NBA seasons with the Boston Celtivs and holds the record for the most titles in this league with a total of 11. With his 2.08 height, became the great banner of one of the greatest dynasties in the history of this sport.

What are Bill Russell’s titles?

The former basketball player won 11 NBA titles with the Boston Celtics, consolidating himself as the top winner in this league. He only played for the Shamrock team from 1956 to 1969.

He also won the gold medal at the Melbourne Olympics in 1956 with the United States National Team and was recognized for his constant fight against discrimination. In addition, he is part of the Hall of Fame of the NBA and FIBA.

How many finals did Bill Russell lose?

The pivot only lost one edition of the NBA Finals: the one in 1958 against St. Louis and also lost the conference final in 1967.