Bayley, Io Shirai and Dakota Kai return to WWE at SummerSlam

During broadcasts of summer slam 2022 Through Peacock and WWE Network, Superstars Bayley, Dakota Kai and Io Shirai made a surprise return to WWE.

The first matchup of the summer Premium Live Event in Nashville, Tennessee saw Bianca Belair retain the RAW Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. After the fight and a show of respect from “Big Time Becks” towards the champion, the fans were surprised Bayley’s entrance music. The superstar made her return to WWE after an absence of more than a year due to injury.

Bayley surprised “The EST” by revealing that she was not alone. Quickly, Io Shirai and Dakota Kai took a position next to him. and together they confronted Belair and Lynch before heading backstage. Shirai returns to programming from his title match at NXT Stand and Deliver. On the other hand, Dakota Kai left the company in the wave of layoffs on April 29.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE SummerSlam and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.