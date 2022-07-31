Ariana Grande buys Cameron Diaz mansion in California

The celebration of famous singer 29 years old Ariana Grande in the company of her husband Dalton Gómez has not stopped and that they have just reasons to be full of joy thanks to the fact that the premiere of an impressive mansion who have recently acquired the also known actress Cameron Diaz in Los Angeles. These issues of real estate acquisitions by celebrities have always sparked controversy and have been classified as important for entertainment and to keep the large audiences that celebrities manage busy, especially on social networks, where interaction with their fans and followers is notorious and constant so this new House It will also be welcomed by fans of its popular music.

The negotiation was carried out in a direct and private way without the intermediation of a renowned real estate agent, so many aspects of this purchase are not known – sale and also of the environments of the mansion involved. The truth is that without a doubt it is a flat of great proportions and loaded with luxuries and comfort. The newly purchased property is perfectly located in the Sunser Strip area within the domains of hollywood hills and that was directly acquired from the famous protagonist of the movie “Charlie’s Angels” sharing status with the Kaley Cuoco’s mansion also built in California.

Ariana Grande’s new mansion belonged to Cameron Diaz

A living place that it has been inside the properties of Cameron Díaz since 2004 and that at the time it came to mean an investment for the actress of 2 million dollars, so the sale to the singer Ariana Great of this mansion has deserved a significant increase in the finances of the actress thanks to managing to close the negotiations in almost 5 million dollars. A negotiation which was explicitly stated in private and that will undoubtedly give much to talk about.

The house has been in the hands of the artist for almost 2 decades, but from the news throughout this time it is known that the use of this building by the actress has been a minority, hence it is perfectly understandable that have made the decision to put it up for sale and it is that since he has never been part of a negotiation real estate There are almost no references (photos) both internal and external to this mansion; although in 2009 a remodeling project was presented for this house, although it never got started.

Much of this panorama has a reason for being and that is that the famous actress Cameron Díaz has other luxurious mansions where she most frequently carries out her daily activities, such is the case of the impressive house in Montecito, an exclusive celebrity area or the property in Beverly Hills valued at 15 million dollars and that she fully enjoys with her husband Benji Madden.

A luxury house in keeping with her economic status as a singer and businesswoman

Whether as a famous and fruitful singer and that thanks to her latest record release called Positions, Ariana Grande, a native of Florida, is revolutionizing the world of entertainment and finance by not only achieving success in her music performance being a prominent CEO of the Rem Beauty cosmetics line and the real estate world could not be oblivious to this enthusiastic and hard-working businesswoman, because she has just acquired a luxurious mansion from actress Cameron Diaz in the exclusive area of ​​Hollywood.

The floor in general is made up of a couple of bedrooms of splendid size with bathrooms included in each of them. A lobby shared, as well as a living room, an additional half bathroom for visitors and of course everything that a mansion needs to offer; from terrace to laundry room, as well as a large kitchen and dining room for a total of about 190 square meters of habitable construction. Guaranteeing the artist that safety and comfort will be fully guaranteed in her new building.

the plans of moving They are not entirely immediate, since it is undergoing a frank review of its entire security protocol, a situation that became necessary due to the incident that occurred in one of its other real estate properties, where an individual tried to enter one of its houses located in Montecito. . But once this previous security protocol has been overcome, the singer and businesswoman immediately has plans to to enjoy of his new home.

A house where security and privacy stand out

Considered one of the icons to follow in honor of performance and a successful career both on and off stage, the famous Ariana Grande singer has been able to shine thanks to her fame and her performance in the various roles that life has presented her, now that fame smiles at this peculiar American, she is able to know how to enjoy the pleasures of money and as an example she presents herself the stately mansion in California and to enjoy in the company of her husband Dalton.

The mansion itself is quite unknown and it is possible to be certain that it is built on an extension of land of 0.5 hectareswhere the green areas and with full access to a hillside to enjoy an incredible view over the city of Los Angeles and of course, a great swimming pool where to achieve maximum relaxation and where one of the key points has been its location; since it is located on a one-way street surrounded by large trees and an exclusive security system since the area is frequently visited and used as celebrity residenceso the singer of (Dangerous Woman) will be able to maintain the privilege of privacy at all times.