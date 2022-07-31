Ana Lago’s wedding: who is the husband of the Exatlón athlete and what does he do?

Ana Lago and Alejandro weeks before the wedding (Photo: Instagram/@analago95)

the gymnast Anne Lake chose this Saturday, July 30, to celebrate her wedding with Edgar Alejandro Santanathe religious event was broadcast live through the channel Aztec Oneso the admirers of the also contestant of Exathlon Mexico They were able to witness the moving moment.

Alexander and Ana Lago They met during a party of mutual friends, they were immediately attracted to each other, so they exchanged networks and talked constantly, however, she did not agree to go out with him until 2015.

The now husband of the athlete is not an influencer or artist from the entertainment world, but it is known that he studied Civil Engineering at the Regiomontana University. According to his social networks, he is a sports fan, but his favorite soccer team is the Rayados de Monterrey.

As for his occupations, it is known that Alejandro was part of the famous LEGO building block company, since a few months ago he posted an image on his Instagram account where he wrote that he was working on Lego Operations Mexico.

The couple in lovethey announced their engagement in September 2021. The special night for the gymnast began when she arrived at a place with her eyes covered and walked down a narrow corridor guided by a relative. She then she started ringing I’ll get married for you of the italian singer Eros Ramazzotti.

The couple in love left the church happy (Photo: Instagram/@vengalaalegriatva)

“Some details are missing, but almost everything is already there. The dress is in process, they are already doing it. I obviously went with a designer because the dress that a woman thinks has to be exactly the same. I thought I wasn’t going to find it in a store, so I went with a designer from here in Monterrey. […] he is also in charge of making my mom’s and my sister’s dress, “said the gymnast at the time.

At the insistence of the morning presenters, Ana Lago announced at that time that the main dish would consist of two protein options: chicken or meat. As a good Monterrey native, she commented that meat could not be missing from the party because she considers it to be a typical element in her region and mentioned that chilaquiles will also be part of the banquet – a dish that has become popular in recent years in this type of events-.

Some of his colleagues from Exatlón México attended the Event (Photo: Instagram/@vengalaalegriatva)

The former contestant exathlon kept the design of her personalized dress a secret until July 30, finally, Ana Lago opted for a V-shaped neckline and a corset decorated with white flowers in relief, which were also repeated on her wedding veil.

Phoenix Bird, as it was nicknamed in exathlonrevealed to come the joy that the last week of preparations was the quietest after spending months arranging all the details of the event.

“This week has been very quiet, we are finally enjoying the week before the wedding. We are enjoying this last stage before reaching the altar. Alex He has consented to me, just as he has allowed me to do and undo as I please. Everything is going to be fine and everything is ready,” she said.

This was the precise moment in which they joined in front of the altar (Photo: Instagram/@vengalaalegriatva)

Some of his former companions appeared at the religious ceremony, such as Pato Araujo and Zudikey Rodriguez, it should be noted that the athlete did not differentiate in terms of team color within the reality show. Antonio Rosique, the host par excellence of the sports program, also attended.

Through her Instagram stories, Ana Lago shared various details of her important event. In this way, many of her followers could be aware of the moment in which she and Edgar Alejandro Santana said “yes” in front of the altar.

