Amber Heard sells Yucca Valley home for over $1 million at big profit

amber heard She’s leaving the desert — at least the southern part of California, anyway — because she just emptied her isolated home for a big package … TMZ has learned.

A Yucca Valley home long rumored to be owned by AH since the trial earlier this year recently sold for $1,050,000, with a closing date of July 18…that’s according to Zillow property records. . The crib was purchased in 2019 through an anonymous trust said to have ties to Amber…quietly pruned at the time for just over $570,000.

Well, the speculation is over… TMZ got the new owner of this forum, and he told us yes. In fact, he was dealing with Amber’s people in this deal, but it was never Amber herself.

Having changed ownership of the plot, Amber walks away here with almost double what I paid for her 3 years ago…a profit of around $480,000, which is not a sneeze. She bought it before the pandemic and since then property values ​​have mostly increased.

Of course, things are supposed to be difficult for her… especially with this $8.3 million judgment for the benefit of johnny imminent, although she is trying to officially appeal it. Her lawyers said that she you can’t afford it … But frankly, his financial level is unclear these days.

In her day-to-day life, Amber has been on the move since the trial ended in June, although we’ve seen her quite a bit in New York…either in the city, or hamptons. Now, it looks like there’s a U-Haul in your near future…because it’s on the move again.

