Amber Heard does not want to pay Johnny Depp and this is how he reacts

Johnny Depp He responded to his ex-wife Amber Heard, who filed for bankruptcy to avoid paying him and did so through her legal representative.

The legal representative of Johnny Depp He said the following on behalf of the actor: “We did it. Mr Depp ended up filing his own appeal so that the court could have the full record. She insists on continuing to litigate this matter and we have to protect our client’s interests.”

But the thing did not end there Camille Vasquez said that had it not been for Amber Heard first filing an action to challenge the jury’s verdict, actor Johnny Depp would have done nothing more. Recall that Amber Heard’s appeal occurred despite the fact that the actress was denied the request for a new trial, so she had no other option but to request said legal remedy.

Finally, Vásquez declared that Amber Heard’s decision to appeal was not a surprise to Johnny Depp’s legal team, since the litigator Camille Vásquez said that “it was expected”, adding that it was Amber Heard who openly expressed these intentions: “I mean that she indicated from the day she lost the trial that she was going to appeal.”