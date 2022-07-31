Aldi’s product to take care of the line during the summer

Looking ahead to summer, we all want to wear a Sculptural body at the beach or pool, however, during this time of year we also tend to neglect the diet when we are on vacation. It is obvious that we should take advantage and enjoy, although to prevent these eating behaviors from becoming harmful in the future, the experts invite us to measure quantities of the food we eat to take care of our figure despite the excesses.

the supermarket chain Aldi in its new catalog offers us some of the best gadgets with which we will avoid gaining a few extra kilos during this summer like these kitchen scales who are cusing feeling among your customers. A product available in three different models that will accurately measure any type of food that we weigh on them.

Take care of your line with this Aldi scale

The Ambiano kitchen scales They are available in up to three different models. On one hand, we have the square design in black or white, or if you prefer the design in a round model in the same colors, black or white. High-precision scales with which you not only you will take care of your line controlling the amounts you eat, if not they will allow you to prepare even more delicious dishes, since you will measure the exact amounts of each of the ingredients, resulting in even more delicious dishes. tastier.

Both models have the ability to measure a maximum weight of 6kg, although if you measure some type of liquid with them, it will be in ml. Through its LCD screen, the Ambiano scale will indicate the weight of each of the foods, and once you remove them, the device will automatically turn off. In addition, it includes two weigh bins that you can wash in the dishwasher without any inconvenience.

Will accurately measure any ingredient

The third design of this type of scale comes in spoon shape, like the other models, in white or black. In this case, you have the ability to measure a maximum weight of 300 grams with an LCD screen located on the handle. A tool that will be very useful in cases where recipes ask you to add a tablespoon of oil, salt or sugar.

This range of Ambian scales that Aldi has put up for sale will be of great utility in your culinary tasks during the summer, since you will take care of your figure while enjoying all the flavor in each of your recipes. Take advantage of this opportunity and get this product for €9.99 the unit in each of the German supermarket stores.