After the pandemic, mobility will be a shared exercise

Bloomberg — The transition to electric vehicles continues around the world. Sales of these types of cars are projected to more than triple by 2025, even as customers pay a premium for them.

But What about the prospects of drivers switching to shared vehicles, rather than owning them, as the decade progresses?

According to a recent study by the Oliver Wyman Forum and the Institute for Transportation Studies at the University of California, Berkeley, change is happening fast.

The report is optimistic even though public transport (the most efficient way to achieve a more sustainable future) has been widely affected by the pandemic, considering that it led people to abandon trains and buses in favor of private vehicles..

An empty subway train entering the Pudong area of ​​Shanghai, which was placed under lockdown at the end of March. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

The study points out that Mobility services, which include car, bike and skateboard sharing, as well as car and ride-sharing subscriptions, could grow 10% a year for the rest of the decade, compared with 5% for the transport sector usually.

Revenue from these services, which also include top-up and navigation apps, could rise to $660bn by 2030, a huge jump from $260bn in 2020.

The report’s authors wrote that “by the end of the decade, more applications, shared services and electrification will significantly expand the range and modes of mobility”.

The changes are driven by both regulations and consumer demand. Cities are leading the rise by restricting the use of older vehicles, which is progressing in some regions towards an outright ban on cars with gasoline and diesel engines.. And consumers are more open to digital services, based on demand and those that are cheaper. More than half of those surveyed in Oliver Wyman’s study said affordability was a key factor in their transportation mode selection.

The trend also differs from one region to another depending on the availability of public transport, traditional ways of getting around and population density.. In North America, where the car is often preferred due to sprawling cities and lack of public transportation, there is a natural demand for transportation application services.

Public transport in Europe, on the other hand, is highly developed. According to the study, the pandemic has severely affected mobility in the region, with carpooling replacing public transportation for some people.

In Asia, car rental and car sharing is expected to grow rapidly, as industrialization and urbanization in developing countries stimulate demand for cars. India and Malaysia are the largest markets in the region for auto subscription. But two major markets, China and Japan, may find their growth constrained by the social status attached to car ownership and insurance costs.

The report concludes that consumer mobility demands are evolving in seemingly contradictory ways. On the one hand, people want cheap options, but on the other, the pandemic has accelerated the shift away from mass transit, which is the cheapest service available.

Definitely, consumers want agile, on-demand and affordable transportation, which creates challenges that are difficult to reconcile. In that environment, new entrants will struggle to make money while trying to meet these demands.