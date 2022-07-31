Actors and actresses who charge a pasture: this is how the Hollywood cake is distributed

Have you asked yourself how much do hollywood stars earn? We anticipate that reaching the end of the month, they arrive, that’s for sure.

Like every year, Variety has compiled a list with the highest paid actors and actresses on the american scene and it is full of the names that we see in the most anticipated and blockbuster movies. It can be said with all the clarity in the world: they have the ability to fill theaters and/or catapult a project to the top of streaming playback.

But who are they and how much do they charge? Well, here we detail it before reflecting on the salary gap between men and women, which can be seen here in a diaphanous way:

Tom Cruise: $100 million for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Will Smith: $35 million for ‘Emancipation’ Leonardo DiCaprio: 30 million dollars for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ and Brad Pitt: 30 million dollars for the new film by Joseph Kosinski Dwayne Johnson: $22.5 million for ‘Black Adam’ Will Ferrell: $20 million for ‘Spirited’, Chris Hemsworth: $20 million for ‘Tyler Rake 2’, Vin Diesel: $20 million for ‘Fast & Furious 10’, Tom Hardy: $20 million for ‘ Venom 3’, Joaquin Phoenix: 20 million dollars for ‘Joker’, Ryan Reynolds: 20 million dollars for ‘Spirited’ and Denzel Washington: 20 million dollars for ‘The Equalizer 3’ Jason Momoa: 15 million dollars for ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ and Eddie Murphy: 15 million dollars for ‘Super detective in Hollywood 4’ Chris Pine: $13 million for the new ‘Star Trek’ Steve Carell: $12.5 million for ‘Minions: Rise of Gru’ Margot Robbie: $12.5 million for ‘Barbie’ and Ryan Gosling: $12.5 million for ‘Barbie’ Millie Bobby Brown: $10 million for ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Timothée Chalamet: $9 million for ‘Wonka’ Emily Blunt: $4 million for ‘Oppenheimer’, Robert Donwey Jr.: $4 million for ‘Oppenheimer’, Matt Damon: $4 million for ‘Oppenheimer’ and Daniel Kaluuya: $4 million for ‘NOP’ Jamie Lee Curtis: $3.5 million for ‘Halloween Ends’ Anya Taylor-Joy: $1.8 million for ‘Furiosa’

Between position 1 and 26 there are two zeros of difference, but in reality it is that Tom Cruise is out of the statistics by a lot (and he deserves it, with all his performance bonuses at the box office and as a producer of Top Gun: Maverick).

However, it is still striking that you have to wait until position 16 to see the name of a woman on this list and that the lower echelons are occupied by them, despite enjoying immense popularity and being clear claims on the bill. What do you think about it?