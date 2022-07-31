a very special and exclusive series

Suzuki released a special edition of the three-door SUV. It is called ‘Jimny Sierra 4Sport’ and is reserved exclusively for Brazil.

While the long-awaited and new five-door Suzuki Jimny arrives, the brand took advantage and launched a special edition of the three-door model. denominated ‘Jimny Sierra 4 Sport’the version is ready for adventure and

Thus, the new Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport incorporates a snorkel as standard, roof rack to carry additional cargo and equipment. It also features wide fender add-ons that blend seamlessly with the bumpers, unpainted grill and rock sliders.

He wears a gray suit with ‘4Sport and 4X4’ decals, blue painted mounting points on both ends and a new set of 15-inch black alloy wheels mounted on Pirelli M/T tires for increased traction.

Special edition

In addition, it sports blue details on the ventilation grilles, gear lever and the leather seat upholstery, along with ‘4Sport’ lettering on the seat backs and dashboard. In Brazil, the four-seater version is maintained, where the front seats have the ability to fold and create beds For the users.

Although there is no change in the ladder frame chassis neither in the suspension, the M/T tires with good grip will make a difference. Thanks to the snorkel, wading depth increased to 600mm and add-ons have reduced the approach angle to 31 degrees, and its departure angle to 40 degrees.

As for engine options, it incorporates a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine with 107 hp and 138 Nm of torque. Power is transmitted to all four wheels through a four-speed automatic gearboxand Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro all-wheel drive system.

Sandy Garcia Tarazona.



