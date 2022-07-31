A prefabricated house that unites the future and science fiction

Film premieres are responsible for causing a great sensation that can be seen in all aspects of our lives, likewise and depending on the success of the film they are capable of inclining or diverting attention towards futuristic designs that in many cases have meant great successes in the functional. This is the emblematic case of a House prefabricated that literally doubles on its own structure and that thanks to Stelios Mousarris it is possible to enjoy a model of tiny house inspired by the blockbuster movie “Inception” in Spanish “Source” and that after a development that has taken 2 years it is possible that this designer of Cypriot origin can make us enjoy his strange but functional and striking design curved.

A 48-square-meter building that is delivered fully furnished and that can function in a dual mode thanks to the fact that it is capable of connecting to the electrical networks and also operating through the management of solar energy through panels specially designed for this purpose, hence at the same time it is sustainable and friendly to the environment and with a design that is incapable of failing. denominated Wave Cabin It is a great solution to escape as a couple and enjoy everything that the nature can offer, always with the maximum commitment to take care of it and to have a gigantic share of friendliness with the natural environments that may surround it, achieving as well as the cabin The Space be an eco friendly mini house.

A great house to enjoy nature

Although the designer responsible for this large-scale project had already surprised us with a table that manages to fold on itself and is totally based on the science fiction movie starring the famous actor Leonardo DiCaprio, it is now and after a couple of years of study and design which presents a masterpiece genius. A tiny house of 48 square meters of space that may seem very simple, but that undoubtedly aims to revolutionize the way we think when conceiving a home concept that is comfortable, friendly with nature and capable of offering all the innumerable advantages of prefabricated constructions.

a house called Wave Cabin and that Stelios Mousarris assures that it is capable of providing shelter for 2 inhabitants and satisfying the basic needs for a getaway where the primary purpose is to enjoy nature. The house is delivered completely furnished and also allows you to choose the source of Energy, since it can work both with energy from the electrical network and through solar panels. Your system isolation It is also one of the most outstanding because it achieves incredible temperature management both on cold and hot days of the year and its profile made with triple glass walls guarantees a panoramic and very complete view of nature.

A design that provides comfort with a feeling of protection

The Wave Cabin, as its name indicates, is based on the shape of a wave and that directs its design to a scene from a famous science fiction movie, where the supreme purpose of this design is to offer a place of protection where the wave literally embraces life, allowing existence to flow and develop within it. The uses for which this mini house has been developed are multiple and can range from a beautiful and charming garden house until managing to deliver a solution to enjoy nature for a weekend without any problems and maintaining high quotas of comfort and relaxin addition to a pleasant sensation of tranquility and peace by achieving a perfect harmony with the natural spaces where its installation is determined.

Its configuration includes a room with functions of bedroom with a double bed, a kitchen that shares its spaces with the living room of be and in the center of the house bath. As well as materials fully chosen to maintain the highest performance at the time of thermal and sound insulation that allows the occupants to achieve the feeling of being immersed in nature, but protecting you from temperature peaks and therefore managing a reduction in the energy expenditure of the entire structure.

A characteristic that gives it the ability to be nature friendlyin addition to enjoying being using a home that, thanks to the materials with which it is built, allows us to offer an excellent and very positive ecological footprint. It also allows a great capacity of sustainability and a perfect mimicry to integrate very positively with the natural surroundings that surround it, reducing in a very generous way the visual impact with the environment.

A perfect size to be prefabricated and comfortable

Although it is a house that is equipped with everything necessary to achieve the best interaction In any type of natural space, it is relevant that you know that it is a limited offer, since the construction of 25 units of these is simply planned houses prefabricated dreamlike. And it is that exclusivity is also an integral part of its design, so if you are interested in one of them you should hurry up and have a generous checkbook.

The dimensions They speak for themselves and although they are ideal for delivering comfort and a certain degree of space, are perfectly planned so that the house is cataloged within the range of mini houses and it is that its 8 meters long by 6 meters deep and 2.5 meters high are perfect to function well from many points of view, including of course the fact of being a house transportable and that requires on-site assembly.