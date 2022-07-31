A controversial study claims that serotonin deficiency does not cause depression

Turning a difficulty into a big problem, going over the same issues without reaching a solution, feeling apathy or irritability for no reason… More and more people, many of them young, are coming to hospital consultations every day with a to feel down and, in many cases, with anxiety. If this state is maintained over time, it may be a mood disorder called dysthymia, which is associated with serotonin deficiencya neurotransmitter in a certain circuit of the brain, which serves to regulate and manage adaptive responses to stress.

These chemical imbalances, until now accepted by all professionals as the main cause of depression, have been questioned by a recent study published in the Nature Molecular Psychiatry in which it is ruled out that low serotonin levels are the cause of depression.

The authors of the study, led by Joanna Moncriefprofessor of psychiatry at University College London and consulting psychiatrist North East London NHS Foundation Trust (NELFT), state: “The idea that depression is caused by low serotonin levels or reduced serotonin activity is not supported by scientific studies that have been conducted in recent decades.”

We don’t know what exactly antidepressants are doing to the brain Joanna Moncrief

Joanna Moncrieff said: “We can safely say that after a great deal of research conducted over several decades, there is no convincing evidence that depression is caused by serotonin abnormalitiesparticularly lower levels or reduced activity of serotonin» in addition, the teacher is concerned about the side effects of these drugs since “we don’t know what exactly antidepressants are doing to the brain” and adds “thousands of people suffer from the side effects, including withdrawal that can occur when they try to stop them.”

Depression has many symptoms and no scientist thinks that all causes of depression are caused by a simple chemical imbalance. Michael Bloomfield

Other experts have disputed the findings as Michael Bloomfieldconsultant psychiatrist and principal clinical investigator of the University CollegeLondon, that called the findings “not surprising” and adds: “Depression has many symptoms different and I don’t think I’ve met any serious scientist or psychiatrist who thinks that all causes of depression are caused by a simple chemical imbalance in serotonin.” However, he assures: “There is evidence that antidepressant medications can be useful in the treatment of depression and can save lives.”

Physical and mental health

For his part, a spokesman for the Royal College of Psychiatrists is blunt: “The antidepressants are an effective treatment recommended for depression that can also be prescribed for a variety of physical and mental health conditions. We would not recommend anyone stop taking their antidepressants based on this review, and we encourage anyone with concerns about their medication to contact their GP.”