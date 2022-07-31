6 keys to the new Pixel Buds Pro

We tell you everything you need to know about Google’s new True Wireless headphones, the Pixel Buds Pro.

In the past Google I/O 2022, the Mountain View company announced its new wireless headphones, some Google Pixel Buds Pro that have reached the market in conjunction with the new affordable smartphone from the Pixel rangea Google Pixel 6a that we have already been able to analyze in depth.

Well, so that you can get to know first-hand all the features of Google’s new Tre Wireless headphones, we are going to detail them below. all the key aspects of the new Pixel Buds Proand we are going to do it based on one of the latest videos of our colleagues from Urban Tecno, which we leave you under these lines.

Design

The Google Pixel Buds Pro have an aesthetic very similar to that of their predecessors, with a design in the shape of a bean and with a very contained sizesomething that makes them very comfortable headphones, since fit perfectly in the ear and protrude very little from the ear canal.

Similarly, the Pixel Buds Pro charging case inherits the egg-shaped design of its predecessors and features a notification led on the front that indicates the battery level and with a USB-C charging connector and a button to reset the headphones or pair them with non-Android devices at its bottom.

In this sense, we must point out that this reset button is located in a position that is not comfortable at all, since it is likely that when pressed the case will slip out of our hands.

Sound quality

In terms of sound quality, the Pixel Buds Pro are on par with their two main competitors: the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 and the AirPods Pro, since both bass and treble sounds are heard really well and with great clarity.

In this sense, we must emphasize that the higher the volume more you will notice the nuances of bass, mid and treble sounds and, furthermore, even if you turn the volume up to 100%, the audio quality will not be affected, since the sound will not be distorted at any time.

In addition, from its app you can activate a volume equalizer that what it does is enhance bass and treble frequencies at lower volume levels.

For its part, audio quality on calls is also very good, since we have been able to speak in the middle of the street and at all times our interlocutor has heard us perfectly. This is achieved with the integration in each headset of 3 microphones and a windproof mesh that prevents the sound of the wind or other inclement weather from entering the call.

Noise Cancellation

Focusing on noise cancellation, the Pixel Buds Pro do not reach the level of the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2, since they are capable of perfectly canceling noises such as the noise of people or human voices, but they do not do so well with others. such as TV noise or footsteps.

In fact, in the tests we have carried out with noise cancellation activated, we have been forced, on many occasions, to turn up the volume so as not to hear external noises.

connectivity

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are compatible with any mobile device, both Android and iOS, and with any computer with Bluetooth connectivity. In this regard, we must point out that to connect them to an Android mobile you will not have to press the pairing button located at the bottom of the box, since thanks to the Google Fast Pair functionality, simply by opening the box, your smartphone it will already detect the headphones and you will be able to pair them in a matter of seconds.

Another aspect to highlight in this section is that the Pixel Buds Pro have wireless chargingin such a way that you can charge them with any Qi charger or with a terminal with reverse wireless charging such as the recently presented Nothing Phone (1).

Finally, we must also point out that the Pixel Buds Pro have an infrared proximity sensor thanks to which playback stops when you remove them from your ear and resumes when you put them back on and both the earphones and the charging box have protection against water, in the case of the earphones it is IPX4, in such a way that you can play sports with them even when it rains and in the case of the charging box it is IPX2, which protects it against splashes.

What these headphones don’t have is dust protection, so It is not recommended to take them to the beach, since sand can get into them..

Autonomy

As for the battery life of these headphones, Google ensures that the Pixel Buds Pro have an autonomy, using their charging box, of 31 hours without noise cancellation activated and 20 hours with ANC activated.

Price

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are available for purchase at four colors: charcoal, coral, mist gray and green file both through the Google Store and through authorized resellers such as Amazon by a price of 219 euros.

Google Pixel Buds Pro See on Amazon.es: Google Pixel Buds Pro

