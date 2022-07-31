5 actors with zero haters and that everyone loves them

Sometimes, fame is not as idyllic as one might believe. If you are known and loved by millions of people throughout the planet, it also means that you have millions of possibilities to be hated and envied. The more scope, the more risk. And this is well known to Hollywood stars harassed by their haters, who especially with the rise of social networks they see in real time how their followers and their haters react to their new movies, their statements taken out of context and all the nooks and crannies of their private lifeoften from anonymity.

If it is already difficult for everyone to like you in your routine life as an anonymous citizen of the world, imagine for people who have to deal with the opinion of thousands and thousands of people on a daily basis. With the comments of a lot of people who talk about you as if they knew you, with their prejudices and misgivings.

There are plenty of actors with legions of fans who, however, also have their legions of haters. For example Johnny Deppa beloved actor who could have entered this list until the details of his toxic relationship with Amber Heard. EITHER Will Smithan example of personality cool and nice, friend even of Pablo Motos, until his fateful I went pot at the Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock.

Not having any haters is something that surely only one person in the entire universe can afford: Keanu Reeves.

Bad luck and misfortune crossed his path when most of Keanu Reeves’ best films were being released, but the actor continued with his positivity and altruism, making the people around him happier to remain at peace with himself. same. Reeves created a cancer charity and decided not to associate his name with it; he has also supported PETA, the SickKids Foundation and Stand Up to Cancer.

It has been rumored that the actor donated a large part of his earnings in the saga ‘The Matrix’ to special effects workers and specialists of the franchise, but that’s not all true. What he did was give up around 38 million profit by box office results, allowing producers to invest more in areas such as special effects.

There are other tremendously popular actors that we have included in this list and that 99.9% of society loves, but there is always a hater. This is the case, for example, of Bill Murraywhose eccentric behavior on set has made him enemies from time to time, or Tom Hankswhich some follower of the North American conspiracy theory QAnon accuses of being part of the pedophile elites that rule in the shadows and blah, blah… Anyway.

Bullshit aside, these are the actors we consider are the most beloved, loved and respected in Hollywood.