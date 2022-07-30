WWE SmackDown July 29, 2022: coverage and results

Tonight we will once again enjoy the minute by minute of Friday Night SmackDown that will be broadcast live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. If you want to read the coverage live, go to the bottom of the news and extend the live report.

Episode Summary

We begin the episode before SummerSlam with the definition of the next contender for the unified WWE Universal Championship.

– Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus in an Irish Donnybrook Match. Sheamus attacks Drew on the ramp to start the fight. He manages to pin him to the canvas and corners him with a cane. McIntyre throws his opponent to ringside and takes a table for the public’s pleasure. The Irishman counterattacks with sticks before being thrown into the barrels outside the ring. Drew runs into trouble after being hanged with the cane. McIntyre throws Sheamus towards the barricade and begins the counterattack. It rains chairs towards the ring and the one from Scotland receives a whistle blow with his head. Sheamus applies the Futureshock DDT on the metal before receiving an attack from Ridge Holland that almost risked their match. Sheamus dodges the Claymore Kick to the surprise of those present. The action returns to ringside, where the Irishman is thrown towards the drinks bar. Butch launches himself from the barrels and hands his partner a cane. Drew takes it off and leaves his rival on the canvas. Butch receives the Claymore on behalf of his ally and Sheamus applies the Rogue Kick. Drew escapes the count and Powerbombs the table before finishing with the Claymore Kick for the count of three.



Drew McIntyre will face Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar at Clash At the Castle 2022. After the fight, theory apply a surprise attack to Drew McIntyre. “Mr. Money in the Bank” reminds us that he is a candidate to consider heading to SummerSlam and Clash at the Castle.



Happy Corbin is positioned in the public to witness SmackDown. His seat is behind the commentary table. Corbin continues to annoy the commentators and decides to cross the barricade while several officers try to move him away. Happy Corbin applies a low blow to Pat McAfee!



theory is interviewed backstage. He clarifies that he is tired of being the man everyone beats up on, and his attack on Drew McIntyre was a warning for this Saturday. WWE confirms that Lacey Evans does not have a medical discharge to compete. Shotzi replaces her in the next match.

– Shotzi defeats Aliyah. Shotzi starts out dominant, but her rival throws her towards ringside and counterattacks with a Meteora. Aliyah looks for a Suplex, but is finished by Shotzi’s Never Wake Up for the latter’s victory for three.



Sonya DeVille Y Natalie they interrupt Liv Morgan Y Ronda Rousey at her photo shoot. “Roudy” ignores them and decides to enter the ring, where he pushes Shotzi out of the way and calls his SummerSlam rival to the ring.

– Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville. The rude ones are overcome in the first moments, but a series of discrepancies between Ronda and Liv allow Sonya to fight back. Liv is held captive for several minutes until she manages to escape from Natalya, but instead of relieving her she decides to continue the fight. Sonya enters the ring and maintains the advantage for her team. Morgan demonstrates resistance against his rivals. Finally it is Ronda who takes over and takes the victory by surrender.



Jeff Jarrett enter the ring and provide the warnings to The Usos and Street Profits on the way to SummerSlam. The tension between both teams causes chaos in the ring. ¡Jey Uso connects a Superkick on Jarrett! The referee allows Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford to come out airy towards the PLE.



Maximum Male Models present the new SummerSlam themed beach collection. Max Dupri accompanies Maxinne and her models ma.ce and man.soor.

– The Viking Raiders (Ivar and Erik) defeat The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods). The rude take the lead in the first moments. Kofi is cornered by his larger rivals. Erik smashes him against the barricade before the commercial break. Kingston gets up from the punishment and relieves Xavier, who manages to get some advantage over his opponents. Woods relieves Kofi, who fails to finish his rivals before receiving the Viking Experience for victory by count of three.



Paul Heyman goes out to the ring for one last promo on the way to SummerSlam. He clarifies that Brock Lesnar will have to go over his corpse if he wants to get close to any of the belts. He remembers that Roman Reigns is close to 700 days as champion, and nothing will stop him from increasing this figure. ¡BROCK LESNAR PRESENTED IN SMACKDOWN! Theory tries to attack Lesnar with the briefcase. “The Beast” takes him on a trip to Suplex City and Drew McIntyre surprises him with a Claymore. Lesnar and McIntyre face each other on the way to the future to close out SmackDown.

