WWE could return to using more experienced talent in NXT

Much has been said in recent days about the future of WWE after the retirement of Vince McMahon and the appointment of Triple H as creative head of the company. One of the focuses has been placed on NXT, the WWE secondary brand that has undergone a transformation in the last year, especially after the move from its weekly show to Tuesday nights.

Dave Meltzer, a journalist for Wrestling Observer, has written about this matter in his weekly news bulletin, indicating that NXT could change its policy with talent again, taking into account the possibility of adding more experienced talent in the future, as was the case in the previous stage of the project. Fighters like Samoa Joe, Adam Cole or Kyle O’Reilly, among many others, left due to the previous model change, but the intention would be to use talent with similar characteristics in the future.

“In NXT, the belief was that the product would go back to Levesque’s previous vision,” said Dave Meltzer. “The belief was that while they would continue to recruit high-level athletes, a process that Levesque has been a key player in over the last year, they would be more open to using more experienced wrestling talent as welland that in the future the door would be more open to better fighters who were not as big or as handsome as McMahon wanted on the roster. “

On the other hand, despite speculation in recent days, Meltzer does not believe that the NXT model is extrapolated to the main roster.

“But don’t expect NXT to be WWE’s format“, continued Meltzer. “Levesque himself has said over the years that the NXT brand was aimed at a specific audience and that the main brands of WWE are different, with the idea of ​​​​serving a broader audience. His theories of how to cater to that audience would be different from McMahon’s, but would still be heavily influenced by the world McMahon created, as McMahon was Levesque’s personal mentor in many ways. for decades as far as creativity is concerned.

During his extensive writing about the departure of Vince McMahon and the future WWE product, Meltzer also believed that the connection between Shawn Michaels, as the visible head of the NXT project, and Triple H, as the company’s creative head, will make the transfer of fighters between brands is more fluid and improves in many aspectssuch as the adaptation period of some NXT stars who ascend to Raw and SmackDown and fail to succeed.

