WWE could add a segment to the SummerSlam 2022 card

WWE will celebrate its biggest event of the summer tonight, summer slam 2022. The show will take place at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, with a card made up of eight fights, six of them headlines, highlighting the Last Man Standing Match who will face Roman Reigns with Brock Lesnarwhere the WWE Unified Universal Championship will be at stake.

However, the company could still add some more combat, as in the Kickoff Show, although in this case, it should be noted that WWE has not included fights in the pre-shows of the last PLE. Furthermore, it is rumored that seth rollins could play a match after the cancellation of his fight against Riddle.

Secondly, what we could see is a new segment of Maximum Male Modelsthe group led by Max Dupri on SmackDown, as they would have been included in the plans for tonight’s event, as revealed by the Fightful journalist, Sean Ross Sapp. He pointed out that WWE plans for the group to make some kind of appearance tonight. The inclusion of Maximum Male Models in the script of the biggest event of the summer took place this past morning.



Maximum Male Models is a modeling agency led by Max Dupri. The group made their debut on WWE SmackDown a few weeks ago, revealing at the same time the rest of the members, Mansoor Y macewho recently joined Maxine DupriMax’s sister.

According to rumours, Dupri would have generated backstage discomfort due to creative issues, which would have led the company to separate him from the group, being replaced by Maxxine, who last week appeared before the fans along with Mansoor and Mace. However, in the last episode of the blue mark, the entire group appeared, including Max, which would indicate that he will continue to be part of MMM.

Taking into account that the last presentation of the groupconsisting of bathing suits, was related to SummerSlam, Maximum Male Models could hold a similar segment throughout tonight’s show. It will be necessary to see if the group is finally used in the biggest event of the summer and, if so, what role it will have in it.



Undercard WWE SummerSlam 2022



SmackDown Women’s Championship

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey



RAW Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair (c) vs. becky lynch



WWE United States Championship

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. theory



WWE Unified Tag Team Championships (Special Guest Referee: Jeff Jarrett)

The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) (c) vs. Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)



No Disqualification Match

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest)

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

LoganPaul vs. The Miz



Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Unified Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar



WWE SummerSlam 2022 schedules (main show) *

18:00: Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

8:00 p.m.: New York (United States), Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Asunción (Paraguay), Santiago (Chile)

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay)

01:00 (early on July 31): Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning on July 31): Spain

* The SummerSam Kickoff Show will begin one hour early and can be viewed for free on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

